Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Recalled by American Honda Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Honda Pioneer 700 & 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) with Electric Power Steering (EPS)
Hazard:

The ROV can lose steering control, posing crash and injury hazards. 

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
December 3, 2020
Units:

About 118,600

Consumer Contact:

American Honda toll-free at 866-784-1870 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at http://powersports.honda.com/ and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Model Year 2017-2019 & certain 2020 Honda Pioneer 700 and 2016-2019 & certain 2020 Pioneer 1000 Side-by-Side vehicles equipped with Electric Power Steering (EPS).  The recalled vehicles were sold in various colors including:  Red, blue, green, gray and yellow.  The name “HONDA” is on the front, sides and the rear of the vehicle.  The model name Pioneer 700 or Pioneer 1000 is printed on a label located on both sides of the vehicle.  The serial number (VIN #) is stamped in the frame at the left rear, below the tilt-up bed/seat.

 

MY

Model

VIN Start

VIN End

2017

Pioneer 700 – 2  Passenger (SXS700M2*)

1HFVE02**H4300001

1HFVE02**H4303722

2017

Pioneer 700 – 4  Passenger (SXS700M4*)

1HFVE02**H4300001

1HFVE02**H4350720

2018

Pioneer 700 – 2  Passenger (SXS700M2*)

1HFVE02**J4400001

1HFVE02**J4402760

2018

Pioneer 700 – 4  Passenger (SXS700M4*)

1HFVE02**J4400001

1HFVE02**J4451320

2019

Pioneer 700 – 2  Passenger (SXS700M2*)

1HFVE02**K4500001

1HFVE02**K4502100

2019

Pioneer 700 – 4  Passenger (SXS700M4*)

1HFVE02**K4500001

1HFVE02**K4550600

2020

Pioneer 700 – 2  Passenger (SXS700M2*)

1HFVE02**L4600001

1HFVE02**L4601500

2020

Pioneer 700 – 4  Passenger (SXS700M4*)

1HFVE02**L4600001

1HFVE02**L4650780

2016

Pioneer 1000 – 3  Passenger (SXS1000M3*)

1HFVE04**G4000001

1HFVE04**G4008403

2016

Pioneer 1000 – 5  Passenger (SXS1000M5*)

1HFVE04**G4000001

1HFVE04**G4010507

2017

Pioneer 1000 – 3  Passenger (SXS1000M3*)

1HFVE04**H4100001

1HFVE04**H4102101

2017

Pioneer 1000 – 5  Passenger (SXS1000M5*)

1HFVE04**H4100001

1HFVE04**H4103000

2018

Pioneer 1000 – 3  Passenger (SXS1000M3*)

1HFVE04**J4200001

1HFVE04**J4205460

2018

Pioneer 1000 – 5  Passenger (SXS1000M5*)

1HFVE04**J4200001

1HFVE04**J4210320

2019

Pioneer 1000 – 3  Passenger (SXS1000M3*)

1HFVE04**K4300001

1HFVE04**K4301920

2019

Pioneer 1000 – 5  Passenger (SXS1000M5*)

1HFVE04**K4300001

1HFVE04**K4302460

2020

Pioneer 1000 – 3  Passenger (SXS1000M3*)

1HFVE04**L4400001

1HFVE04**L4403180

2020

Pioneer 1000 – 5  Passenger (SXS1000M5*)

1HFVE04**L4400001

1HFVE04**L4404620
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact an authorized Honda Powersports dealer to schedule an appointment for a free inspection and repair, if necessary.  Honda is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 8 reports of the ROV’s having either play in the steering or losing control of steering.  No injuries or accidents have been reported.

Sold At:

Authorized Honda Powersports dealers nationwide from August 2015 through March 2020 for approximately between $10,000 and $21,000.

Manufacturer(s):

American Honda Motor Co., Inc., of Torrance, Calif.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
21-711
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
