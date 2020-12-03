Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Recalled by American Honda Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

The ROV can lose steering control, posing crash and injury hazards.
About 118,600
American Honda toll-free at 866-784-1870 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at http://powersports.honda.com/ and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Model Year 2017-2019 & certain 2020 Honda Pioneer 700 and 2016-2019 & certain 2020 Pioneer 1000 Side-by-Side vehicles equipped with Electric Power Steering (EPS). The recalled vehicles were sold in various colors including: Red, blue, green, gray and yellow. The name “HONDA” is on the front, sides and the rear of the vehicle. The model name Pioneer 700 or Pioneer 1000 is printed on a label located on both sides of the vehicle. The serial number (VIN #) is stamped in the frame at the left rear, below the tilt-up bed/seat.
|
MY
|
Model
|
VIN Start
|
VIN End
|
2017
|
Pioneer 700 – 2 Passenger (SXS700M2*)
|
1HFVE02**H4300001
|
1HFVE02**H4303722
|
2017
|
Pioneer 700 – 4 Passenger (SXS700M4*)
|
1HFVE02**H4300001
|
1HFVE02**H4350720
|
2018
|
Pioneer 700 – 2 Passenger (SXS700M2*)
|
1HFVE02**J4400001
|
1HFVE02**J4402760
|
2018
|
Pioneer 700 – 4 Passenger (SXS700M4*)
|
1HFVE02**J4400001
|
1HFVE02**J4451320
|
2019
|
Pioneer 700 – 2 Passenger (SXS700M2*)
|
1HFVE02**K4500001
|
1HFVE02**K4502100
|
2019
|
Pioneer 700 – 4 Passenger (SXS700M4*)
|
1HFVE02**K4500001
|
1HFVE02**K4550600
|
2020
|
Pioneer 700 – 2 Passenger (SXS700M2*)
|
1HFVE02**L4600001
|
1HFVE02**L4601500
|
2020
|
Pioneer 700 – 4 Passenger (SXS700M4*)
|
1HFVE02**L4600001
|
1HFVE02**L4650780
|
2016
|
Pioneer 1000 – 3 Passenger (SXS1000M3*)
|
1HFVE04**G4000001
|
1HFVE04**G4008403
|
2016
|
Pioneer 1000 – 5 Passenger (SXS1000M5*)
|
1HFVE04**G4000001
|
1HFVE04**G4010507
|
2017
|
Pioneer 1000 – 3 Passenger (SXS1000M3*)
|
1HFVE04**H4100001
|
1HFVE04**H4102101
|
2017
|
Pioneer 1000 – 5 Passenger (SXS1000M5*)
|
1HFVE04**H4100001
|
1HFVE04**H4103000
|
2018
|
Pioneer 1000 – 3 Passenger (SXS1000M3*)
|
1HFVE04**J4200001
|
1HFVE04**J4205460
|
2018
|
Pioneer 1000 – 5 Passenger (SXS1000M5*)
|
1HFVE04**J4200001
|
1HFVE04**J4210320
|
2019
|
Pioneer 1000 – 3 Passenger (SXS1000M3*)
|
1HFVE04**K4300001
|
1HFVE04**K4301920
|
2019
|
Pioneer 1000 – 5 Passenger (SXS1000M5*)
|
1HFVE04**K4300001
|
1HFVE04**K4302460
|
2020
|
Pioneer 1000 – 3 Passenger (SXS1000M3*)
|
1HFVE04**L4400001
|
1HFVE04**L4403180
|
2020
|
Pioneer 1000 – 5 Passenger (SXS1000M5*)
|
1HFVE04**L4400001
|
1HFVE04**L4404620
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact an authorized Honda Powersports dealer to schedule an appointment for a free inspection and repair, if necessary. Honda is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received 8 reports of the ROV’s having either play in the steering or losing control of steering. No injuries or accidents have been reported.
Authorized Honda Powersports dealers nationwide from August 2015 through March 2020 for approximately between $10,000 and $21,000.
American Honda Motor Co., Inc., of Torrance, Calif.
