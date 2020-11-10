  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Quality Bicycle Products Recalls Salsa Cycles Cutthroat Bicycles Due To Injury Hazard

Quality Bicycle Products Recalls Salsa Cycles Cutthroat Bicycles Due To Injury Hazard

Name of product:
Salsa Cutthroat Bicycles and Forks
Hazard:

The bicycle’s fork legs can crack or break, posing a fall hazard to the rider.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
November 10, 2020
Units:

About 600 (In addition,  about 100 were sold in Canada) 

Consumer Contact:

Salsa Cycles toll-free at 877-774-6208 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday or visit www.salsacycles.com click on “Safety and Support” then “Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves 2020 Salsa Cutthroat series bicycles, including:  Salsa Cutthroat with model names GRX 810 Di2, GRX 810 1x, GRX 600, Apex 1, framesets, and Carbon Deluxe V2 aftermarket forks.  The model name is printed on the frame of the bicycles.  The bicycles are sold in a variety of different colors and sizes.  This recall involves only Cutthroat bicycles, framesets and forks in which the fork serial number contains the letter G.  A Cutthroat fork serial number is visible when the fork is removed from the frame.

Recalled 2020 Salsa Cutthroat Model Names

Salsa Cutthroat GRX 810 Di2

Salsa Cutthroat GRX 810 1x

Salsa Cutthroat GRX 600

Salsa Cutthroat Apex 1

Salsa Cutthroat framesets

Salsa Cutthroat Carbon Deluxe V2 aftermarket fork (Matte and Gloss)
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles, contact Salsa Cycles, and bring the recalled Salsa Cutthroat bicycles, framesets, and aftermarket forks to a Salsa authorized retailer for inspection and free installation of a replacement fork.

Incidents/Injuries:

Salsa Cycles has received seven reports of cracked forks.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Salsa authorized bicycle dealerships nationwide from September 2019 through September 2020 for between $2,700 and $5,800.

Importer(s):

Quality Bicycle Products, of Bloomington, Minn.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-025
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Alliance Outdoor Products Recalls Climbing Treestands Due to Fall Hazard
Jakks Pacific Recalls to Repair Morfboard® Skate & Scoot Scooters Due to Fall Hazard
Peloton Recalls PR70P Bike Pedals Due to Laceration Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Petzl Recalls Safety Ropes Due to Fall and Injury Hazard
CFMOTO Recalls Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise