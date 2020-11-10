Quality Bicycle Products Recalls Salsa Cycles Cutthroat Bicycles Due To Injury Hazard

The bicycle’s fork legs can crack or break, posing a fall hazard to the rider.
About 600 (In addition, about 100 were sold in Canada)
Salsa Cycles toll-free at 877-774-6208 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday or visit www.salsacycles.com click on “Safety and Support” then “Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 2020 Salsa Cutthroat series bicycles, including: Salsa Cutthroat with model names GRX 810 Di2, GRX 810 1x, GRX 600, Apex 1, framesets, and Carbon Deluxe V2 aftermarket forks. The model name is printed on the frame of the bicycles. The bicycles are sold in a variety of different colors and sizes. This recall involves only Cutthroat bicycles, framesets and forks in which the fork serial number contains the letter G. A Cutthroat fork serial number is visible when the fork is removed from the frame.
|
Recalled 2020 Salsa Cutthroat Model Names
|
Salsa Cutthroat GRX 810 Di2
|
Salsa Cutthroat GRX 810 1x
|
Salsa Cutthroat GRX 600
|
Salsa Cutthroat Apex 1
|
Salsa Cutthroat framesets
|
Salsa Cutthroat Carbon Deluxe V2 aftermarket fork (Matte and Gloss)
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles, contact Salsa Cycles, and bring the recalled Salsa Cutthroat bicycles, framesets, and aftermarket forks to a Salsa authorized retailer for inspection and free installation of a replacement fork.
Salsa Cycles has received seven reports of cracked forks. No injuries have been reported.
Salsa authorized bicycle dealerships nationwide from September 2019 through September 2020 for between $2,700 and $5,800.
Quality Bicycle Products, of Bloomington, Minn.
