Pranarom Recalls Wintergreen Essential Oils Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirements; Risk of Poisoning

The product contains the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the product is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
Pranarom at 800-596-9658 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.pranarom.us and click on Wintergreen Essential Oil Recall at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Pranarom wintergreen (Gaultheria fragrantissima) essential oils in .17 fl. oz. (5 mL) amber glass bottles with white caps with the UPC code 8-59493-01067-2 and lot numbers 99WI1233016BNv2 and OF31274v2. The white label on the bottle displays the Pranarom logo, product name and the volume amount of the bottle. The UPC is located on the back of the label. The lot number is printed next to the UPC on the bottle and on the bottom of the product packaging.
Consumers should immediately dispose of the product and contact Pranarom for a free replacement product.
None reported
Small, independent grocery stores and food cooperatives nationwide, and online at www.rosemarygarden.com from June 2018 through April 2020 for about $7.
Pranarom, of Minneapolis, Minn.
