Porter World Trade Recalls Ron Jon Surf Shop Sippy Cup Due to Violations of Federal Lead Content and Phthalates Bans

Name of product:
Ron Jon Surf Shop Sippy Cup
Hazard:

The plastic characters on the recalled Sippy Cup contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban and contain levels of a regulated phthalate that exceed the prohibition of specific phthalates.  Lead and banned phthalates are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
October 28, 2020
Units:

About 9,700

Consumer Contact:

Porter World Trade at 800-282-2777 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@porterworldtrade.com, or online at www.porterworldtrade.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 13.5-ounce Ron Jon Surf Sippy Cups.  The main body of the cup is either orange, blue, pink, or green.  There is a rubber-like grip material around the cup.  The rubber-like material has images of turtle, crab, fish, boat, and sea grass and the RON JON SURF SHOP design.  The product has UPC number 1082-0405 printed on the bottom of the product.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled Sippy Cup away from children and contact Porter World Trade for instructions on how to return the product for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Ron Jon Surf Shops in Miami, Sunrise, Medley, Cocoa Beach, Orlando, Tampa and Panama City, Fla.; Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Ship Bottom, N.J.; and Stellarbay store in the Tampa, Fla. International Airport, from May 2014 through March 2020 for about $7.

Manufacturer(s):

Yitak Industry Company Limited, of China

Importer(s):

Porter World Trade Inc., of Cape Canaveral, Fla.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-015
