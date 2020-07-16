  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Polaris Recalls Snowmobiles Due To Fire Hazard Recall Alert

Polaris Recalls Snowmobiles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Model Year 2015-2020 AXYS Trail Performance and Crossover snowmobiles
Hazard:

The fuel hose can be improperly secured, posing a fire hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
July 16, 2020
Units:
About 41,200 (In addition, about 16,100 units were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on Product Safety Announcements for more information.  In addition, check your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the “Product Safety Recalls” page to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves all Model Year 2015-2020 600cc and 800cc AXYS Trail Performance and Crossover snowmobiles with the following model names.  The model year and VIN are stamped on the right side of the tunnel.  Polaris and the model name are printed on both sides of the hood and on the side panels of the vehicles.

 

Model Year

Model Name

2015

RUSH

SWITCHBACK

2016

RUSH

SWITCHBACK

2017

RMK

RUSH

SWITCHBACK

VOYAGEUR

2018

RMK

RUSH

SWITCHBACK

VOYAGEUR

2019

INDY

RMK

RUSH

SWITCHBACK

VOYAGEUR

2020

INDY

RMK

RUSH

SWITCHBACK

VOYAGEUR

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and, if needed, a free repair.  Polaris is notifying dealers and contacting registered owners directly. 

Incidents/Injuries:

Polaris has received 13 reports of improperly secured fuel hoses.  No fires or injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Polaris dealers nationwide from December 2013 through April 2020 for between $7,400 and $15,100.

Manufacturer(s):

Polaris Industries Inc., Medina, Minn.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
20-764
Choose Your Recall Emails
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise