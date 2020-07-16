Polaris Recalls Snowmobiles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The fuel hose can be improperly secured, posing a fire hazard to consumers.
Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on Product Safety Announcements for more information. In addition, check your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the “Product Safety Recalls” page to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls.
Recall Details
This recall involves all Model Year 2015-2020 600cc and 800cc AXYS Trail Performance and Crossover snowmobiles with the following model names. The model year and VIN are stamped on the right side of the tunnel. Polaris and the model name are printed on both sides of the hood and on the side panels of the vehicles.
|
Model Year
|
Model Name
|
2015
|
RUSH
|
SWITCHBACK
|
2016
|
RUSH
|
SWITCHBACK
|
2017
|
RMK
|
RUSH
|
SWITCHBACK
|
VOYAGEUR
|
2018
|
RMK
|
RUSH
|
SWITCHBACK
|
VOYAGEUR
|
2019
|
INDY
|
RMK
|
RUSH
|
SWITCHBACK
|
VOYAGEUR
|
2020
|
INDY
|
RMK
|
RUSH
|
SWITCHBACK
|
VOYAGEUR
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and, if needed, a free repair. Polaris is notifying dealers and contacting registered owners directly.
Polaris has received 13 reports of improperly secured fuel hoses. No fires or injuries have been reported.
Polaris dealers nationwide from December 2013 through April 2020 for between $7,400 and $15,100.
Polaris Industries Inc., Medina, Minn.
