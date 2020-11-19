Polaris Recalls RZR Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The vehicle’s clutch can fail, posing an injury hazard.
About 18,400 (In addition, about 560 units were sold in Canada)
Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” for more information. In addition, check your vehicle identification number “VIN” on the “Product Safety Recalls” page to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls.
Recall Details
This recall involves Model Year 2020 RZR PRO XP and RZR PRO XP 4 and Model Year 2021 RZR PRO XP, RZR PRO XP 4, RZR Turbo S, RZR Turbo S 4, RZR XP Turbo and RZR XP 4 Turbo recreational off-highway vehicles. The two or four-seat vehicles were sold in the following colors: Black, blue, gray, lime (green), sand (light brown), orange, red, titanium (silver) and white. POLARIS is stamped on the front grille and POLARIS and RZR are printed on the sides of the vehicles.
|
Model Year
|
Model Name
|
2020
|
RZR PRO XP
|
2020
|
RZR PRO XP 4
|
2021
|
RZR PRO XP
|
2021
|
RZR PRO XP 4
|
2021
|
RZR Turbo S
|
2021
|
RZR Turbo S 4
|
2021
|
RZR XP Turbo
|
2021
|
RZR XP 4 Turbo
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair. Polaris is notifying all dealers and contacting registered owners directly.
Polaris has received 136 reports of clutch failure, including 8 reports of debris and clutch component ejection that damaged nearby parts of the vehicle. No injuries have been reported.
Polaris dealers nationwide from March 2019 through October 2020 for between $18,600 and $32,300.
Polaris Inc., of Medina, Minn.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
