  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Polaris Recalls Rzr Recreational Off Highway Vehicles Due To Injury Hazard Recall Alert

Polaris Recalls RZR Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Model Years 2020-2021 RZR PRO XP, PRO XP4 and Model Year 2021 RZR Turbo S, Turbo S4, XP Turbo and XP 4 Turbo ROV
Hazard:

The vehicle’s clutch can fail, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
November 19, 2020
Units:

About 18,400 (In addition, about 560 units were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact:

Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” for more information.  In addition, check your vehicle identification number “VIN” on the “Product Safety Recalls” page to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Model Year 2020 RZR PRO XP and RZR PRO XP 4 and Model Year 2021 RZR PRO XP, RZR PRO XP 4, RZR Turbo S, RZR Turbo S 4, RZR XP Turbo and RZR XP 4 Turbo recreational off-highway vehicles.  The two or four-seat vehicles were sold in the following colors:  Black, blue, gray, lime (green), sand (light brown), orange, red, titanium (silver) and white.  POLARIS is stamped on the front grille and POLARIS and RZR are printed on the sides of the vehicles.  

Model Year

Model Name 

2020

RZR PRO XP

2020

RZR PRO XP 4

2021

RZR PRO XP

2021

RZR PRO XP  4

2021

RZR Turbo S

2021

RZR Turbo S 4

2021

RZR XP Turbo

2021

RZR XP 4 Turbo
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair.  Polaris is notifying all dealers and contacting registered owners directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Polaris has received 136 reports of clutch failure, including 8 reports of debris and clutch component ejection that damaged nearby parts of the vehicle.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Polaris dealers nationwide from March 2019 through October 2020 for between $18,600 and $32,300.

Manufacturer(s):

Polaris Inc., of Medina, Minn.

Manufactured In:
Mexico
Recall number:
21-709
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Quality Bicycle Products Recalls Salsa Cycles Cutthroat Bicycles Due To Injury Hazard
Alliance Outdoor Products Recalls Climbing Treestands Due to Fall Hazard
Jakks Pacific Recalls to Repair Morfboard® Skate & Scoot Scooters Due to Fall Hazard
Peloton Recalls PR70P Bike Pedals Due to Laceration Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Petzl Recalls Safety Ropes Due to Fall and Injury Hazard
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise