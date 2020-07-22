Polaris Recalls Ranger Off-Road Vehicles and PRO XD and Bobcat Utility Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

An improperly manufactured clutch component can cause the engine braking feature to fail, resulting in unexpected vehicle motion, posing a crash hazard.
Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” for more information. In addition, check your vehicle identification number “VIN” on the “Product Safety Recalls” page to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls.
Recall Details
This recall involves Model Year 2020 Ranger XP 1000 and Ranger CREW XP 1000 Off-Road Vehicles, Model Years 2019-2020 PRO XD 4000D UTVs, Model Year 2019 PRO XD 2000D, and Model Year 2020 Bobcat UV34 and UV34XL UTVs. The vehicles were sold in maroon, black, sand, green, orange, blue, camo, gray and white colors and have two or four seats. For PRO XD and Ranger models, “POLARIS” is stamped on the front grille and “POLARIS PRO XD” or “Ranger” is printed on the sides of the rear cargo area. For Bobcat models, “Bobcat” is printed on the sides of the rear cargo area. The VINs included in this recall can be found stamped into the left rear vehicle frame below the cargo box.
The following model names are included in this recall:
|
YEAR
|
MODEL NAME
|
2019
|
PRO XD 4000D
|
2019
|
PRO XD 2000D
|
2020
|
PRO XD 4000D
|
2020
|
Ranger XP 1000
|
2020
|
Ranger XP 1000 Crew
|
2020
|
Bobcat UV34
|
2020
|
Bobcat UV34XL
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair, if needed. Polaris is notifying dealers and contacting registered owners directly.
The firm has received 14 reports of unexpected motion or drive clutch locking, including one report of a crash resulting in property damage. No injuries have been reported.
Polaris dealers nationwide from September 2019 through April 2020 for between $14,600 and $26,300.
Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn.
