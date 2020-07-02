  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Polaris Recalls Ranger And General Utility Vehicles Due To Crash Hazard Recall Alert

Polaris Recalls Ranger and General Utility Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Model Year 2019 - 2020 Ranger XP 1000 & Model Year 2020 General XP 1000 Utility Vehicles (UTVs)
Hazard:

The throttle can fail to return to the idle position after the engine stalls and is restarted in gear without switching the key to the off position due to a software problem, causing the vehicle to accelerate suddenly, posing a crash hazard to the user.  

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
July 2, 2020
Units:
About 26,730 (In addition, 1,330 units were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” for more information.  In addition, check your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the “Product Safety Recalls” page to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Model Year 2019 Polaris Ranger XP 1000 EPS, Ranger CREW XP 1000, and Model Year 2020 Polaris Ranger XP 1000, Ranger CREW XP 1000, General XP 1000 Deluxe and General XP 4 1000 Deluxe.  The vehicles were sold in gray, blue, white, red, green camo, orange, sand and maroon colors and have two or four seats.  “POLARIS” is stamped on the front grille and “Ranger” or “General” is printed on the sides of the rear cargo area.  Vehicle identification numbers (VIN) included in this recall can be found stamped into the left rear vehicle frame below the cargo box.  The following model names  are included in this recall:  

 

YEAR

MODEL NAME

2019

RANGER XP 1000 EPS 

RANGER CREW XP 1000

2020

RANGER XP 1000

RANGER CREW XP 1000

GENERAL XP 1000 DELUXE 

GENERAL XP 4 1000 DELUXE


 
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair.  Polaris is notifying dealers and contacting registered owners directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

 Polaris dealers nationwide from June 2018 through March 2020 for between $15,890 and $29,000.

Manufacturer(s):

Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn.

Manufactured In:
United States, Mexico and Poland
Recall number:
20-758
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Polaris Recalls Phoenix 200 All-Terrain Vehicles ATVs Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Recalled by American Honda Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
DICK’S Sporting Goods Recalls Safety Ropes Due to Fall and Injury Hazards
Garia Recalls Golf & Courtesy Electric Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard
Polaris Recalls PRO XD and Ranger Utility Vehicles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise