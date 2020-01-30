Polaris Recalls Pro XD Utility Vehicles Due to Collision and Crash Hazards (Recall Alert)

The rear brake line can become puncutured causing the rear brakes to fail, posing a collision and crash hazard to the rider.
Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” for more information. Consumers should also check their vehicle identification number (VIN) on the “Product Safety Recalls” page to see if their vehicle is included in any other recalls.
Recall Details
This recall involves Model Year 2019 Polaris PRO XD utility vehicles in two- and four-seat configurations of models 4000D, 2000D and 200D 4X2. The utility vehicles are gray, black, and orange with “POLARIS” stamped on the front grille, “POLARIS COMMERCIAL” on the sides of the utility bed, and “PRO XD” on the front fenders. Vehicle identification numbers (VIN) can be found on a label affixed to the vehicle frame in the left front wheel well.
|
Model
|
Model Number
|
4000D
|
D19BEPD4B4
|
2000D
|
D19BBPD4B4
|
2000D 4X2
|
D19BAPD4B4
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled utility vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair. Polaris is notifying dealers and contacting affected registered owners directly.
Polaris has received eight reports of rear brake failures. No collisions, crashes, injuries or deaths have been reported.
Polaris dealers nationwide from November 2017 through November 2019 for between about $14,600 and $17,750.
Polaris Industries, of Medina, Minn.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800