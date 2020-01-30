  1. Home
Polaris Recalls Pro XD Utility Vehicles Due to Collision and Crash Hazards (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Model Year 2019 Polaris PRO XD Utility Vehicles (UTVs)
Hazard:

The rear brake line can become puncutured causing the rear brakes to fail, posing a collision and crash hazard to the rider.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
January 30, 2020
Units:
About 760
Consumer Contact:

Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” for more information.  Consumers should also check their vehicle identification number (VIN) on the “Product Safety Recalls” page to see if their vehicle is included in any other recalls.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Model Year 2019 Polaris PRO XD utility vehicles in two- and four-seat configurations of models 4000D, 2000D and 200D 4X2.  The utility vehicles are gray, black, and orange with “POLARIS” stamped on the front grille, “POLARIS COMMERCIAL” on the sides of the utility bed, and “PRO XD” on the front fenders.  Vehicle identification numbers (VIN) can be found on a label affixed to the vehicle frame in the left front wheel well.

 

Model

Model Number

4000D

D19BEPD4B4

2000D

D19BBPD4B4

2000D 4X2

D19BAPD4B4

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled utility vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair.  Polaris is notifying dealers and contacting affected registered owners directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Polaris has received eight reports of rear brake failures.  No collisions, crashes, injuries or deaths have been reported.

Sold At:

Polaris dealers nationwide from November 2017 through November 2019 for between about $14,600 and $17,750.

Manufacturer(s):

Polaris Industries, of Medina, Minn.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
20-714
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
