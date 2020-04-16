Polaris Recalls PRO XD and Ranger Utility Vehicles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The seat belts on the vehicles can fail, posing an injury hazard to the user if they were to be in a collision or tip-over incident.
Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” for more information. In addition, check your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the “Product Safety Recalls” page to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls.
Recall Details
This recall involves model Year 2019 PRO XD and model year 2020 Ranger utility vehicles. The vehicles were sold in black, blue, camo, gray and green colors and have two or four seats. “POLARIS” is stamped on the front grille and “POLARIS PRO XD” or “Ranger” on the sides of the utility bed. Vehicle identification numbers (VIN) included in this recall can be found on a label affixed to the vehicle frame in the left front wheel well. Non-sequential VINs from 4XABEPD40K8940052 through 4XABEPD4XK8940172, 4XARRB990L8930682 through 4XARSW99XL8932306, 4XAT6A990L8881136 through 4XATAU99XL8884593, 3NSM4A570LE764085 through 3NSMAE57XLE767012, 3NSMAA500LE763806, through 3NSMAA50XLE768821 and 3NSMAAE40LE765283 through 3NSMAAE4XLE768742 of the following models are included in this recall:
|
YEAR
|
MODEL
|
2019
|
PRO XD 4000D AWD
|
2020
|
RANGER 500, 570 and 1000
RANGER CREW 570 and CREW XP 1000
RANGER EV
RANGER XP 1000
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair. Polaris is notifying dealers and contacting registered owners directly.
None reported.
Polaris dealers nationwide from October 2019 through December 2019 for between $9,500 and $24,000.
Polaris Industries Inc., Medina, Minn
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.
