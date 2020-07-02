Polaris Recalls Phoenix 200 All-Terrain Vehicles ATVs Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

The throttle lever stop can fail due to damage during shipping, posing a crash hazard.
Recall Details
This recall involves all model year 2018 through 2020 Phoenix 200 ATVs. “Polaris” is decaled on the front body and on the sides of the ATV seats, and “Phoenix 200” is decaled on the side panels. The ATVs were sold in a gray color. The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) is located on the vehicle’s front left frame.
Year
Model Numbers
2018
A18YAP20A8, A18YAP20N8
2019
A19YAP20A4, A19YAP20N4
2020
A20YAP20A4
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and, if needed, a free repair. Polaris is notifying dealers and contacting registered owners directly.
The firm received five consumer reports; four of them pertain to the throttle stop breaking, and one report of the throttle stop sticking. No injuries reported.
Polaris dealers nationwide from November 2017 through April 2020 for between $3,800 and $4,200.
Polaris Industries Inc., Medina, Minn.
