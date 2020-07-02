Polaris Recalls Phoenix 200 All-Terrain Vehicles ATVs Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

  1. Home
Polaris Recalls Phoenix 200 All-Terrain Vehicles ATVs Due to Crash Hazard

Name of product:
Model Year 2018-2020 Polaris Phoenix 200 ATVs
Hazard:

The throttle lever stop can fail due to damage during shipping, posing a crash hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
July 2, 2020
Units:
About 2,800 (In addition, 245 units were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com, and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” for more information.  In addition, check your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the “Product Safety Recalls” page to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves all model year 2018 through 2020 Phoenix 200 ATVs.  “Polaris” is decaled on the front body and on the sides of the ATV seats, and “Phoenix 200” is decaled on the side panels.  The ATVs were sold in a gray color.  The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) is located on the vehicle’s front left frame. 

 

Year

Model Numbers

2018

A18YAP20A8,  A18YAP20N8

2019

A19YAP20A4,  A19YAP20N4

2020

A20YAP20A4
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and, if needed, a free repair.  Polaris is notifying dealers and contacting registered owners directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm received five consumer reports; four of them pertain to the throttle stop breaking, and one report of the throttle stop sticking.  No injuries reported. 

Sold At:

Polaris dealers nationwide from November 2017 through April 2020 for between $3,800 and $4,200.

Importer(s):

 Polaris Industries Inc., Medina, Minn.

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
20-757
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
