  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Polaris Recalls Model Year 2019 To 2020 Ranger Xp 1000 Off Road Vehicles Due To Fire

Polaris Recalls Model Year 2019 to 2020 Ranger XP 1000 Off-Road Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Model Year 2019 – 2020 Ranger XP 1000 & CREW XP 1000 Off-Road Vehicles
Hazard:

The fuel line can be misrouted above the bracket that protects the fuel line from a clutch belt failure, posing a fire hazard to consumers.  

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
April 16, 2020
Units:
About 7,000
Consumer Contact:

Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off-Road Recalls” for more information.  In addition, check your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the “Product Safety Recalls” page to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Model Year 2019 – 2020 Ranger XP 1000 & CREW XP 1000 Off-Road Vehicles with the following model names: 
 

YEAR

MODEL NAME

2019

Ranger XP 1000 EPS

Ranger CREW XP 1000 EPS

2020

Ranger XP 1000

Ranger CREW XP 1000

 

The vehicles were sold in black, green, white, blue, orange, sand, maroon, and camo colors and have two or four seats. Vehicle identification numbers (VIN) included in this recall can be found on a label affixed to the vehicle frame in the left front wheel well. “Polaris” is stamped on the front grille and “Ranger” is on the sides of the utility bed.  The following models and non-sequential VIN ranges are included in the recall:

MY19 RANGER XP 1000 EPS

4XARRW990K8922555 - 4XARRW99XK8922563

MY19 RANGER CREW XP 1000 EPS

4XARSM991K8921973 - 4XARSM99XK8921972

MY20 RANGER XP 1000

4XARRB990L8922436 - 4XARRW99XL8933242

MY20 RANGER CREW XP 1000

4XARSB990L8923252 - 4XARSW99XL8932306
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair.  Polaris is notifying dealers and contacting affected registered owners directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Polaris dealers nationwide from August 2019 through December 2019 for between $15,890 and $29,000.

Manufacturer(s):

Polaris Industries Inc., Medina, Minn.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
20-734
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Polaris Recalls Model Year 2019 to 2020 Ranger XP 1000 Off-Road Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Polaris Recalls Model Year 2018 to 2020 Ranger XP 1000 Off-Road Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)
Camso Recalls Yeti SnowMX Conversion Kits Due to Crash Hazard
VP Harrier and Giant Pinner Bicycle Pedals Recalled Due to Fall and Injury Hazards; Made by VP Components
Woom bikes USA Recalls Bicycles Due to Fall and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise