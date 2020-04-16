Polaris Recalls Model Year 2019 to 2020 Ranger XP 1000 Off-Road Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The fuel line can be misrouted above the bracket that protects the fuel line from a clutch belt failure, posing a fire hazard to consumers.
Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off-Road Recalls” for more information. In addition, check your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the “Product Safety Recalls” page to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls
Recall Details
This recall involves Model Year 2019 – 2020 Ranger XP 1000 & CREW XP 1000 Off-Road Vehicles with the following model names:
|
YEAR
|
MODEL NAME
|
2019
|
Ranger XP 1000 EPS
|
Ranger CREW XP 1000 EPS
|
2020
|
Ranger XP 1000
|
Ranger CREW XP 1000
The vehicles were sold in black, green, white, blue, orange, sand, maroon, and camo colors and have two or four seats. Vehicle identification numbers (VIN) included in this recall can be found on a label affixed to the vehicle frame in the left front wheel well. “Polaris” is stamped on the front grille and “Ranger” is on the sides of the utility bed. The following models and non-sequential VIN ranges are included in the recall:
|
MY19 RANGER XP 1000 EPS
|
4XARRW990K8922555 - 4XARRW99XK8922563
|
MY19 RANGER CREW XP 1000 EPS
|
4XARSM991K8921973 - 4XARSM99XK8921972
|
MY20 RANGER XP 1000
|
4XARRB990L8922436 - 4XARRW99XL8933242
|
MY20 RANGER CREW XP 1000
|
4XARSB990L8923252 - 4XARSW99XL8932306
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair. Polaris is notifying dealers and contacting affected registered owners directly.
None reported
Polaris dealers nationwide from August 2019 through December 2019 for between $15,890 and $29,000.
Polaris Industries Inc., Medina, Minn.
