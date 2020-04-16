  1. Home
Polaris Recalls Model Year 2018 to 2020 Ranger XP 1000 Off-Road Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Model Year 2018 - 2020 Ranger XP 1000 & CREW XP 1000 Off-Road Vehicles
Hazard:

The clutch belt can break and damage the secondary clutch and the fuel line, posing a fire hazard to the rider.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
April 16, 2020
Units:
About 80,000
Consumer Contact:

Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com  and click on “Off-Road Recalls” for more information.  In addition, check your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the “Product Safety Recalls” page to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Model Year 2018 - 2020 Ranger XP 1000 & CREW XP 1000 Off-Road Vehicles with the following model names:  

YEAR

MODEL NAME

2018

Ranger XP 1000 EPS

2019

Ranger XP 1000

Ranger CREW XP 1000

2020

Ranger XP 1000

Ranger CREW XP 1000

 

The vehicles were sold in green, titanium, camo, suede (metallic gray), red, gray, white, blue, maroon, bronze, orange and black colors and have two or four seats. Vehicle identification numbers (VIN) included in this recall can be found on a label affixed to the vehicle frame in the left front wheel well.  “Polaris” is stamped on the front grille and “Ranger” is on the sides of the utility bed. The following models and non-sequential VIN ranges are included in the recall:

MY18 RANGER XP 1000 EPS

4XARRE990J8044280 - 4XARRU99XJ8520576

MY19 RANGER XP 1000

4XARRB990K8895382 - 4XARRW99XK8910509

MY19 RANGER CREW XP 1000

4XARSB990K8895984 - 4XARSW999K8903801

MY20 RANGER XP 1000

4XARRB991L8914393 - 4XARRW99XL8920524

MY20 RANGER CREW XP 1000

4XARSB995L8890622 - 4XARSW99XL8920737
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair.  Polaris is notifying dealers and contacting affected registered owners directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Polaris has received four reports of clutch belts breaking which resulted in fuel line damage and fires. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Polaris dealers nationwide from October 2016 through October 2019 for between $15,300 and $27,500. 

Manufacturer(s):

Polaris Industries Inc., Medina, Minn

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
20-733
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
