Plant Therapy Recalls Wintergreen Essential Oils and Essential Oil Blends with Wintergreen Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

The products contains the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
Plant Therapy at 800-917-6577 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at cs@planttherapy.com, put “Free Replacement Cap” in the subject line of the email and in the body. Please provide your name, address, the product(s), the bottle size for which you are requesting a replacement cap for and the date you purchased the product(s), or online at PlantTherapy.com and click on “Important Safety Information” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 1/3 fl. oz (10 mL), 1 fl. oz (30 mL), and 3.3 fl. oz (100 mL) amber glass bottles with black caps of Plant Therapy Wintergreen (Gaultheria procumbens), Organic Wintergreen (Gaultheria procumbens), Muscle Aid Synergy Blend (undiluted), Tingly Mint Synergy Blend, Vein Aid Synergy Blend (undiluted) sold prior to September 20, 2019. The label on the front of each bottle displays the Plant Therapy logo, product name, and the volume amount of the bottle. The UPC codes are printed on back of the label.
|
Product Name
|
Size
|
UPC Code
|
Plant Therapy Wintergreen
|
10 mL
|
610256943879
|
30 mL
|
609224262821
|
100 mL
|
680912011082
|
Plant Therapy Organic Wintergreen
|
10 mL
|
680912010061
|
30 mL
|
680912021562
|
100 mL
|
680912000543
|
Plant Therapy Muscle Aid Synergy Blend (undiluted)
|
10 mL
|
610256944296
|
30 mL
|
680912022699
|
100 mL
|
680912010764
|
Plant Therapy Tingly Mint Synergy Blend
|
10 mL
|
680912022842
|
30 mL
|
680912022859
|
100 mL
|
609224263347
|
Plant Therapy Vein Aid Synergy Blend (undiluted)
|
10 mL
|
680912022903
|
30 mL
|
680912022910
|
100 mL
|
680912010795
Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Plant Therapy for a free replacement child-resistant cap. All known purchasers are being notified directly by the firm about the recall.
None reported.
Online at PlantTherapy.com, Amazon.com, Ebay.com, Walmart.com, and Wish.com from June 2018 through June 2019 for between $8 and $40.
Plant Therapy LLC, of Twin Falls, Idaho
