Plant Therapy Recalls Wintergreen Essential Oils and Essential Oil Blends with Wintergreen Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Plant Therapy Wintergreen, Organic Wintergreen, Muscle Aid Synergy Blend, Tingly Mint Synergy Blend, and Vein Aid Synergy Blend Oils
Hazard:

The products contains the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA).  The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
March 19, 2020
Units:
About 34,000
Consumer Contact:

Plant Therapy at 800-917-6577 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at cs@planttherapy.com, put “Free Replacement Cap” in the subject line of the email and in the body.  Please provide your name, address, the product(s), the bottle size for which you are requesting a replacement cap for and the date you purchased the product(s), or online at PlantTherapy.com and click on “Important Safety Information” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 1/3 fl. oz (10 mL), 1 fl. oz (30 mL), and 3.3 fl. oz (100 mL) amber glass bottles with black caps of Plant Therapy Wintergreen (Gaultheria procumbens), Organic Wintergreen (Gaultheria procumbens), Muscle Aid Synergy Blend (undiluted), Tingly Mint Synergy Blend, Vein Aid Synergy Blend (undiluted) sold prior to September 20, 2019.  The label on the front of each bottle displays the Plant Therapy logo, product name, and the volume amount of the bottle.  The UPC codes are printed on back of the label.

 

Product Name

Size

UPC Code

Plant Therapy Wintergreen

10 mL

610256943879

30 mL

609224262821

100 mL

680912011082

Plant Therapy Organic Wintergreen

10 mL

680912010061

30 mL

680912021562

100 mL

680912000543

Plant Therapy Muscle Aid Synergy Blend (undiluted)

10 mL

610256944296

30 mL

680912022699

100 mL

680912010764

Plant Therapy Tingly Mint Synergy Blend

10 mL

680912022842

30 mL

680912022859

100 mL

609224263347

Plant Therapy Vein Aid Synergy Blend (undiluted)

10 mL

680912022903

30 mL

680912022910

100 mL

680912010795

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Plant Therapy for a free replacement child-resistant cap.  All known purchasers are being notified directly by the firm about the recall.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Online at PlantTherapy.com, Amazon.com, Ebay.com, Walmart.com, and Wish.com from June 2018 through June 2019 for between $8 and $40.

Manufacturer(s):

Plant Therapy LLC, of  Twin Falls, Idaho

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
20-723
