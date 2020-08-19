  1. Home
Pier 1 Recalls Three-Wick Halloween Candles Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Name of product:
Three-Wick Halloween Candles
Hazard:

The candle’s high flames can ignite the surface of the wax, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Dispose
Recall date:
August 19, 2020
Units:
About 30,810
Consumer Contact:

CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Pier 1 Imports’ three-wick Halloween candles in the scents ‘Scary Black Cherry’ and ‘Death by Chocolate.’  The SKU for candles in the scent Scary Black Cherry is 4122285, and the SKU for the Death by Chocolate scent is 4122298.  The SKU number is printed on the bottom label of each candle.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and carefully cut all three wicks as short as possible to prevent other consumers from being able to use the candle.  Consumers should then discard the product in their household trash.

Incidents/Injuries:

Pier 1 has received seven reports involving high flames with the three-wick Halloween candles, including one incident resulting in a minor burn injury and one report of minor property damage. 

Sold At:

Pier 1 Imports stores nationwide, and online at www.Pier1.com from June 2019 through October 2019 for between $10 and $17.

Importer(s):

Pier 1 Imports, of Fort Worth, Texas

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
20-169
