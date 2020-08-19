Pier 1 Recalls Three-Wick Halloween Candles Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The candle’s high flames can ignite the surface of the wax, posing fire and burn hazards.
Recall Details
This recall involves Pier 1 Imports’ three-wick Halloween candles in the scents ‘Scary Black Cherry’ and ‘Death by Chocolate.’ The SKU for candles in the scent Scary Black Cherry is 4122285, and the SKU for the Death by Chocolate scent is 4122298. The SKU number is printed on the bottom label of each candle.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and carefully cut all three wicks as short as possible to prevent other consumers from being able to use the candle. Consumers should then discard the product in their household trash.
Pier 1 has received seven reports involving high flames with the three-wick Halloween candles, including one incident resulting in a minor burn injury and one report of minor property damage.
Pier 1 Imports stores nationwide, and online at www.Pier1.com from June 2019 through October 2019 for between $10 and $17.
Pier 1 Imports, of Fort Worth, Texas
