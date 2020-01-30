  1. Home
Pier 1 Recalls Desk Chairs Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

Name of product:
Desk Chairs
Hazard:

The chair’s legs can break, posing fall and injury hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
January 30, 2020
Units:
About 6,000 (In addition, about 300 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Pier 1 toll-free at 855-513-5140 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or online at www.pier1.com and click on "Product Notes & Recalls" at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves five collections of Pier 1 upholstered swivel desk chairs.  The adjustable chairs have a base with five wheels and were sold in various colors.  Pier 1, China, the model number and the manufacture date code in MMYYYY format are printed on a label located on the underside of the seats.  They were manufactured from April 2019 through September 2019.  The following chair collections and model numbers are included in the recall:

Collection

Model Number

Color

Brennon

3218728

Natural

3595783

Turquoise

4131834

Brown (Bomber)

Corinne

2855272

Ivory

3787830

Natural

Devon

3218730

Natural (Flax)

Emille

3600041

Navy blue

3606218

Gray

4133680

Navy blue (Velvet ink)

4133692

Light green (Velvet eucalyptus)

4133727

Off white (Velvet dove)

Hourglass

3030877

Natural (Flax)

3232879

Light gray (Mist)

3232894

Gray

3232931

Turquoise

3707849

Gray (Velvet gray)
 
Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled desk chairs immediately and contact Pier 1® to receive a free repair kit, including shipping.

Incidents/Injuries:

Pier 1 has received 29 reports of chair legs breaking, resulting in one minor back injury.

Sold At:

Pier 1 stores nationwide and online at www.Pier1.com from May 2019 through November 2019 for between $260 and $450.

Importer(s):

Pier 1 Imports, of Fort Worth, Texas

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-064
