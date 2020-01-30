Pier 1 Recalls Desk Chairs Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The chair’s legs can break, posing fall and injury hazards.
Pier 1 toll-free at 855-513-5140 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or online at www.pier1.com and click on "Product Notes & Recalls" at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves five collections of Pier 1 upholstered swivel desk chairs. The adjustable chairs have a base with five wheels and were sold in various colors. Pier 1, China, the model number and the manufacture date code in MMYYYY format are printed on a label located on the underside of the seats. They were manufactured from April 2019 through September 2019. The following chair collections and model numbers are included in the recall:
|
Collection
|
Model Number
|
Color
|
Brennon
|
3218728
|
Natural
|
3595783
|
Turquoise
|
4131834
|
Brown (Bomber)
|
Corinne
|
2855272
|
Ivory
|
3787830
|
Natural
|
Devon
|
3218730
|
Natural (Flax)
|
Emille
|
3600041
|
Navy blue
|
3606218
|
Gray
|
4133680
|
Navy blue (Velvet ink)
|
4133692
|
Light green (Velvet eucalyptus)
|
4133727
|
Off white (Velvet dove)
|
Hourglass
|
3030877
|
Natural (Flax)
|
3232879
|
Light gray (Mist)
|
3232894
|
Gray
|
3232931
|
Turquoise
|
3707849
|
Gray (Velvet gray)
Consumers should stop using the recalled desk chairs immediately and contact Pier 1® to receive a free repair kit, including shipping.
Pier 1 has received 29 reports of chair legs breaking, resulting in one minor back injury.
Pier 1 stores nationwide and online at www.Pier1.com from May 2019 through November 2019 for between $260 and $450.
Pier 1 Imports, of Fort Worth, Texas
