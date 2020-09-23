Pedego Recalls Electric Bikes Due to Fall Hazard

An improperly manufactured electrical cable can cause the bicycle to accelerate unexpectedly, posing a fall hazard to the user.
About 11,600
Recall Details
This recall involves six models of Pedego electric bikes. Models include the Interceptor (Including Platinum Edition), City Commuter (Including Mid Drive Edition and Black Edition), Boomerang Plus, Ridge Rider, Trail Tracker (Including Gorilla Edition) and Stretch (Including Dual Drive Edition). The model name is printed on the chain guard or chain stay of the bike. The bikes were sold in various colors. Pedego is printed on the bike frame.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact a local Pedego dealer to arrange for a free repair.
Pedego has received five reports of the bike’s electrical cable malfunctioning, causing the bike to unexpectedly accelerate. No injuries have been reported.
Bicycle stores nationwide and online at www.pedego.com from January 2018 through August 2020 for between $3,000 and $4,700.
Pedego Inc., of Fountain Valley, Calif.
