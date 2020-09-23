  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Pedego Recalls Electric Bikes Due To Fall Hazard

Pedego Recalls Electric Bikes Due to Fall Hazard

Name of product:
Electric bicycles
Hazard:

An improperly manufactured electrical cable can cause the bicycle to accelerate unexpectedly, posing a fall hazard to the user.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
September 23, 2020
Units:

About 11,600

Consumer Contact:

Pedego toll-free at 888-871-7115 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Sunday through Saturday, or online at www.pedegobikerecall.expertinquiry.com and click on FAQ for more information.  Local Pedego dealer contact info can be found at: www.pedegoelectricbikes.com/dealers.  

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves six models of Pedego electric bikes.  Models include the Interceptor (Including Platinum Edition), City Commuter (Including Mid Drive Edition and Black Edition), Boomerang Plus, Ridge Rider, Trail Tracker (Including Gorilla Edition) and Stretch (Including Dual Drive Edition).  The model name is printed on the chain guard or chain stay of the bike.  The bikes were sold in various colors.  Pedego is printed on the bike frame. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact a local Pedego dealer to arrange for a free repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

Pedego has received five reports of the bike’s electrical cable malfunctioning, causing the bike to unexpectedly accelerate.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Bicycle stores nationwide and online at www.pedego.com from January 2018 through August 2020 for between $3,000 and $4,700.

Importer(s):

Pedego Inc., of Fountain Valley, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China and Vietnam
Recall number:
20-188
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Specialized Bicycle Components Recalls Sirrus Bicycles with Alloy Cranks Due to Fall and Injury Hazards
Pedego Recalls Electric Bikes Due to Fall Hazard
Cycling Sports Group Recalls Front Racks for Cannondale Treadwell Bicycles Due to Fall Hazard
StoreYourBoard.com Recalls Hi-Lift Storage Hoists Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
CFMOTO Recalls Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise