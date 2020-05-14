  1. Home
Organic Pure Oil Recalls Wintergreen Essential Oil Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Organic Pure Oil Wintergreen Essential Oil
Hazard:

The product contains the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA).  The packaging of the product is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
May 14, 2020
Units:
About 40
Consumer Contact:

Organic Pure Oil collect at 657-600-8100 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at Team@OrganicPureOil.com put “Recall Alert” in the subject line of the e-mail and in the body provide your name and address, or online at www.OrganicPureOil.com and click on ‘Recall Alert’ for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 4 fl. oz (118 mL) amber glass bottles with black dropper cap of Organic Pure Oil Wintergreen Essential Oil.  The green and pink label on each bottle displays “Organic Pure Oil,” “Wintergreen”, “Gaultheria Procumbens.”  The volume amount of the bottle is printed on the label.  The Organic Pure Oil logo and product name are printed in green.  UPC code 731525205594 can be found in the online listing for the product.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Organic Pure Oil for a full refund.  Organic Pure Oil and Amazon are notifying all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold Exclusively At:

Online at Amazon.com from April 2018 through January 2020 for between $29 and $32.

Manufacturer(s):

Organic Pure Oil, of Santa Ana, Calif.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
20-745
