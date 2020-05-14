Organic Pure Oil Recalls Wintergreen Essential Oil Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The product contains the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the product is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
Organic Pure Oil collect at 657-600-8100 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at Team@OrganicPureOil.com put “Recall Alert” in the subject line of the e-mail and in the body provide your name and address, or online at www.OrganicPureOil.com and click on ‘Recall Alert’ for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 4 fl. oz (118 mL) amber glass bottles with black dropper cap of Organic Pure Oil Wintergreen Essential Oil. The green and pink label on each bottle displays “Organic Pure Oil,” “Wintergreen”, “Gaultheria Procumbens.” The volume amount of the bottle is printed on the label. The Organic Pure Oil logo and product name are printed in green. UPC code 731525205594 can be found in the online listing for the product.
Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Organic Pure Oil for a full refund. Organic Pure Oil and Amazon are notifying all known purchasers directly.
None reported.
Online at Amazon.com from April 2018 through January 2020 for between $29 and $32.
Organic Pure Oil, of Santa Ana, Calif.
