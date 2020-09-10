Organic Aromas Recalls Wintergreen Essential Oil Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirements; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

  1. Home
Name of product:
Organic Aromas Wintergreen Essential Oil
Hazard:

The product contains the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA).  The packaging of the product is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall date:
September 10, 2020
Units:
About 300
Consumer Contact:

Organic Aromas at 800-369-5764 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at info@organicaromas.com, or online at www.organicaromas.com and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Organic Aromas Wintergreen Essential Oil in amber glass bottles with white or black caps.  The product is packaged in 10mL, 30mL, and 50mL sizes.  The firm name “Organic Aromas,” the firm’s logo, and “Wintergreen Pure Essential Oil,” along with the volume amounts are printed on the white label.  A 2mL size that was sold as part of a set of sample sizes of assorted oils and called the “Discovery Collection,” is also subject to this recall.  “WNTRGRN” is printed on a green label on the cap with the firm’s logo on the side of the package.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Organic Aromas for store credit of the original purchase price or a replacement with any other essential oil of choice in the same size as the original purchase.  Organic Aromas is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold Exclusively At:

Online at www.organicaromas.com from November 2017 through January 2020 for between $12 and $84.

Manufacturer(s):

Organic Aromas, of Taiwan

Importer(s):

Organic Aromas LLC, of Boise, Idaho

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
20-778
