Nutraceutical Recalls Simplers Botanicals Wintergreen Essential Oil Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

Name of product:
Simplers Botanicals Organic Wintergreen (Gaultheria Fragrantissiam) Essential Oil
Hazard:

The product contains the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA).  The packaging of the product is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
July 15, 2020
Units:
About 14,000
Consumer Contact:

Nutraceutical Corporation at 800-669-8877 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at cs@nutracorp.com, or online at www.nutraceutical.com and click on Recall at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Simplers Botanicals Organic Wintergreen (Gaultheria Fragrantissiam) Essential Oil in 5 mL amber bottles with white continuous thread closure.  The blue and white label on the front of the bottle displays the Simplers Botanicals logo, product name and volume.  A bar code on the back of the bottle includes the UPC code 617626625472.  Products manufactured after January 2019, have a white push and turn closure that is child-resistant.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children.  Contact Nutraceutical Corporation for instructions on how to dispose of the product and receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Earth Fare, Vitamin Shoppe and Mom’s Organic Market nationwide, Whole Foods (Southern and Northern California, New England, Midwest, Pacific Northwest, South, Rocky Mountain region), and other stores, online at Gary’s World of Wellness and Lucky Vitamins (Pennsylvania) from August 2013 through February 2019 for about $9.

Manufacturer(s):

Nutraceutical Corporation, of Park City, Utah

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
20-148
