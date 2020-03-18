  1. Home
NumbSkin Pain Relief Cream Recalled by SeeNext Venture Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
NumbSkin pain relief cream with lidocaine
Hazard:

The packaging is not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.  The pain relieving cream contains lidocaine, posing a risk of poisoning to young children if they put it on their skin or ingest it.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
March 18, 2020
Units:
About 8,000
Consumer Contact:

SeeNext Venture toll-free at 844-700-6862 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Saturday, email at distributions@numbskin.com or online at www.numbskin.com and click on Recall at the home page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves NumbSkin pain relief cream with 5% lidocaine.  The topical anesthetic cream was sold in 30 grams in a white with blue tube.  NumbSkin is printed on the tube. Lot 9238 and a date code of 10/2019 through 09/2020 in a MM/YYYY format is embossed on the tub’s thin end.  Batch number 9238 is printed on the product packaging.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the pain relief cream in a safe location out of reach of children and contact SeeNext Venture for instructions on how to dispose or return it and to receive a free replacement similar product with a child-resistant cap.  Amazon is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Online at Amazon.com from October 2019 through February 2020 for about $25.

Importer(s):

SeeNext Venture Ltd., of Blaine, Wash.

Manufactured In:
Canada
Recall number:
20-724
