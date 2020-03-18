NumbSkin Pain Relief Cream Recalled by SeeNext Venture Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

The packaging is not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The pain relieving cream contains lidocaine, posing a risk of poisoning to young children if they put it on their skin or ingest it.
Recall Details
This recall involves NumbSkin pain relief cream with 5% lidocaine. The topical anesthetic cream was sold in 30 grams in a white with blue tube. NumbSkin is printed on the tube. Lot 9238 and a date code of 10/2019 through 09/2020 in a MM/YYYY format is embossed on the tub’s thin end. Batch number 9238 is printed on the product packaging.
Consumers should immediately store the pain relief cream in a safe location out of reach of children and contact SeeNext Venture for instructions on how to dispose or return it and to receive a free replacement similar product with a child-resistant cap. Amazon is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Online at Amazon.com from October 2019 through February 2020 for about $25.
SeeNext Venture Ltd., of Blaine, Wash.
