  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Novartis Recalls 100 Mg Sandimmune And Neoral Prescription Drug Blister Packages Due To

Novartis Recalls 100 mg Sandimmune and Neoral Prescription Drug Blister Packages Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

Name of product:
Sandimmune® (cyclosporine capsules, USP) 100 mg soft gelatin capsules and Neoral® (cyclosporine capsules, USP) MODIFIED 100 mg soft gelatin capsules prescription drug blister packages
Hazard:

The prescription drug packaging is not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA), posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
New Instructions
Repair
Recall date:
March 18, 2020
Units:
About 73,000
Consumer Contact:

Novartis toll-free at 866-629-6182 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET daily, email at Novartis5060@stericycle.com or online at www.pharma.us.novartis.com and in the top navigation of the page go to the News tab and click on Statements, or visit https://www.pharma.us.novartis.com/news/statements/corrective-action-certain-100-mg-sandimmune-and-neoral-blister-packages-us for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves blister packages of prescription medications Sandimmune® (cyclosporine capsules, USP) 100 mg soft gelatin capsules and Neoral® (cyclosporine capsules, USP) MODIFIED 100 mg soft gelatin capsules from Novartis. Packages of Sandimmune 100 mg contain three blister cards with ten soft gelatin capsules per card and packages of Neoral 100 mg contain five blister cards with six soft gelatin capsules per card. The recalled blister packages have “Novartis,” the name of the medication, dosage, NDC, lot number and expiration date on the outer package and on the blister cards. Only 100 mg doses of these medications with the following NDC and lot numbers and expiration dates are included in this recall:

 

Recalled Prescription Drugs

NDC Numbers

Lot Numbers

Expiration Date

Sandimmune® (cyclosporine capsules, USP) 100 mg soft gelatin capsules

0078-0241-15

0078-0241-61

APCA136

APCA339

APCA793

APCC238

09/2020

02/2021 01/2022

07/2022

Neoral® (cyclosporine capsules, USP) MODIFIED 100 mg soft gelatin capsules

0078-0248-15

0078-0248-61

APCA437

APCA979

07/2020

03/2021

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately secure the product out of the sight and reach of children and contact the firm to request a free child-resistant pouch in which to store the blister package medications. Consumers can continue to use the medication as directed. The child-resistant pouches should be used to store these medications until new child-resistant blister packaging is available.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Clinics and pharmacies nationwide as a prescribed medicine from March 2018 through March 2020, at prices varying based on quantities prescribed, health insurance terms, and other factors.

Distributor(s):

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, of East Hanover, N.J.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
20-091
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Belle Chemical Recalls Sodium Hydroxide and Potassium Hydroxide Products Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Packaging Requirement and Violation of FHSA Labeling Requirement
Novartis Recalls 100 mg Sandimmune and Neoral Prescription Drug Blister Packages Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning
Boyer Recalls Six Brands of Sodium and Potassium Hydroxide Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Packaging Requirement; Injuries Reported
NumbSkin Pain Relief Cream Recalled by SeeNext Venture Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Contigo Reannounces Recall of 5.7 Million Kids Water Bottles Due to Choking Hazard; Additional Incidents with Replacement Lids Provided in Previous Recall
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise