Neptune Benson Recalls Delta Ultra-Violet Generators For Pools and Spas Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
Delta UV EA-4H-10 ultra-violet generators installed in swimming pools and swim spas
Hazard:

Water can leak within the generator, causing excessive heat build-up in the area where the power cord connects to the body of the generator unit, which can pose a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Repair
Recall date:
December 9, 2020
Units:

About 4,560

Consumer Contact:

Neptune Benson toll-free at 888-847-8710 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday online at https://www.evoqua.com/en/brands/Neptune-Benson and click on the “recall” link for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Delta UV EA-4H-10 ultra-violet generators installed in swimming pools and swim spas to sanitize the water.  The majority were installed in Endless Pools.  The brand and model number can be identified from the manufacturing plate located on one end of the generator’s steel tube.  They are silver and black in color and measure 4 inches in diameter and 25 inches in length.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately unplug and discontinue use of the generator and contact Neptune Benson for a free inspection and repair or replacement.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 92 reports of incidents involving overheating, melting or burning of the generators and the area around the generators.  No injuries have been reported.  

Sold At:

Neptune Benson sold the generators to pool and spa commercial customers from August 2016 through February 2020 for about $320.  Prior to August 2016, the generators were manufactured and sold by Delta UV Corporation to pool and spa commercial customers.

Manufacturer(s):

Neptune Benson, of Warwick, Rhode Island (after August 2016).  Delta UV Corporation, of Gardena, California (prior to August 2016).

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
21-042
