Naturo Sciences Recalls Eiji Essentials Wintergreen Oil Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

The product contains the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the product is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
Naturo Sciences toll-free at 800-656-0273 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at support@naturosciences.com or online at www.naturosciences.com and click on ‘Naturo Sciences Eiji Wintergreen Oil Recall Alert’ for more information. Put “Refund” in the subject line of the e-mail and in the body provide your name, address, and photo of the product.
Recall Details
This recall involves Wintergreen Essential Oil in a 5 mL amber glass bottle with a black cap and red and black label. “Eiji,” “Wintergreen”, “100% Pure Essential Oil,” and the volume amount of the bottle are printed on the label. The Eiji logo is printed in blue and product name in white. The lot number 6321C is printed on the bottom of the bottle.
Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Naturo Sciences for a refund. The firm is directly notifying all known purchasers about the recall.
Online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com and Groupon.com from December 2017 through April 2020 for about $7.
Naturo Sciences, of Wilmington, Del.
