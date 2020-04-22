  1. Home
Natural Health Partners Recalls Dr. Mercola Wintergreen Essential Oils Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Dr. Mercola Wintergreen Essential Oil
Hazard:

The products contain the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the product is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall date:
April 23, 2020
Units:
About 5,600
Consumer Contact:

Natural Health Partners toll-free at 877-985-2696 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Saturday through Sunday, email at csmgt@mercola.com or online at www.shopmercola.com and click on ‘HELP’ at the top right corner of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Dr. Mercola Wintergreen Essential Oil in a 1 fl.oz (30 mL) amber glass bottles with black caps. The Lot codes for the recalled products are WTG-001-T and WTG-001-U, the UPC code is 813006019729. The Lot codes are printed on the product label above the UPC code.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should store the product in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Natural Health Partners for a free replacement child resistant cap or a full refund. Natural Health Partners is contacting all known purchasers directly about the recall.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Online at www.shop.mercola.com from December 2017 through August 2019 for about $30.

Manufacturer(s):

LiquiFab, of Canada

Importer(s):

Atrium Innovations, of Pittsburgh, Pa.

Distributor(s):

Natural Health Partners, of Cape Coral, Fla.

Manufactured In:
Canada
Recall number:
20-736
