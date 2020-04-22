Natural Health Partners Recalls Dr. Mercola Wintergreen Essential Oils Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

The products contain the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the product is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
Natural Health Partners toll-free at 877-985-2696 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Saturday through Sunday, email at csmgt@mercola.com or online at www.shopmercola.com and click on ‘HELP’ at the top right corner of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Dr. Mercola Wintergreen Essential Oil in a 1 fl.oz (30 mL) amber glass bottles with black caps. The Lot codes for the recalled products are WTG-001-T and WTG-001-U, the UPC code is 813006019729. The Lot codes are printed on the product label above the UPC code.
Consumers should store the product in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Natural Health Partners for a free replacement child resistant cap or a full refund. Natural Health Partners is contacting all known purchasers directly about the recall.
None reported
Online at www.shop.mercola.com from December 2017 through August 2019 for about $30.
LiquiFab, of Canada
Atrium Innovations, of Pittsburgh, Pa.
Natural Health Partners, of Cape Coral, Fla.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800