MWE Investments Recalls Westinghouse Portable Generators Due to Fire Hazard

Description:

This recall involves Westinghouse WGen5300DFv Dual Fuel Portable Generators and Westinghouse iGen4500DF Dual Fuel Inverter Portable Generators with manufacture dates from October 2019 through December 2019. The dual fuel generators can run on gasoline or propane.

The WGen5300DFv has a bright blue and black metal exterior and has “Westinghouse” and “WGen5300DFv” printed in white lettering on the control panel on the side of the generator. The generator has a fold down handle and wheels for portability. The generator measures about 23.3 inches long by 20 inches wide inches by 19.29 inches tall without its wheel kit. It weighs about 129 pounds.

The iGen4500DF has a bright blue plastic cover and has “Westinghouse iGen4500DF” printed in white lettering on both side panels. The generator measures about 29.7 inches long by 19.7 wide inches by 22 inches tall. It weighs about 105 pounds.

Affected units will have one of the following serial numbers, which can be found on the unit’s back panel (the “x” fields are specific to individual units):

04511A1019xxxxxxxxx

04511A1219xxxxxxxxx

5311A1219xxxxxxxxx