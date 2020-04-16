MTD Southwest Recalls Trimmers and Polesaws Due to Laceration Hazard

The head of the trimmers and polesaws can continue to rotate when the throttle is released, posing a laceration hazard.
MTD Southwest toll-free at 888-848-6038 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.mtdproducts.com and click on Product Recall tab located on the bottom of the homepage for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Troy-Bilt, Craftsman-branded trimmers and Remington-branded polesaws powered by a 25cc 2-Cycle gasoline engine. The trimmer’s housing is red and black and Troy-Bilt or Craftsman is printed on the top of the unit. The polesaw’s housing is orange and black and Remington is printed on the top of the unit. Trimmers and polesaws have serial numbers 1K199DG1886 through 1L059DH1017. The model and serial number is located on the white model label on the engine cover. The following model numbers are included in this recall.
|
Brand
|
Model
|
Product Description
|
UPC Code
|
Troybilt
|
41AD252S766
41CDZ25C766
|
TB252S Straight Shaft Trimmer
TB22 Curve Shaft Trimmer
|
084931848528
084931845725
|
Craftsman
|
41BDZ20C791 (CMXGTAMDZ20C)
41BDZ22C791 (CMXGTAMDZ22C)
|
WC215 Curve Shaft Trimmer
WS215 Straight Shaft Trimmer
|
084931847729
084931847736
|
Remington
|
41CDPS1C983
|
RM2599 Polesaw
|
084931843950
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled trimmers and polesaws and contact MTD Southwest for instructions on obtaining a free replacement trimmer or polesaw.
None reported
Ace Hardware, Menards, Tru Value, Do It Best, Fred Meyer, and other stores nationwide from November 2019 through January 2020 for between $109 and $190.
MTD Southwest Inc., of Tempe, Ariz.
