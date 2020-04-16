MTD Southwest Recalls Trimmers and Polesaws Due to Laceration Hazard

  1. Home
Name of product:
Troy-Bilt and Craftsman 25cc 2-Cycle trimmers and Remington 25cc 2-Cycle polesaw.
Hazard:

The head of the trimmers and polesaws can continue to rotate when the throttle is released, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
April 16, 2020
Units:
About 2,660
Consumer Contact:

MTD Southwest toll-free at 888-848-6038 from 8:30  a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.mtdproducts.com and click on Product Recall tab located on the bottom of the homepage for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Troy-Bilt, Craftsman-branded trimmers and Remington-branded polesaws powered by a 25cc 2-Cycle gasoline engine. The trimmer’s housing is red and black and Troy-Bilt or Craftsman is printed on the top of the unit. The polesaw’s housing is orange and black and Remington is printed on the top of the unit. Trimmers and polesaws have serial numbers 1K199DG1886 through 1L059DH1017. The model and serial number is located on the white model label on the engine cover. The following model numbers are included in this recall.

 

Brand

      Model

      Product Description

      UPC Code 

Troybilt

41AD252S766

41CDZ25C766

TB252S Straight Shaft Trimmer

TB22 Curve Shaft Trimmer

084931848528

084931845725

Craftsman

41BDZ20C791 (CMXGTAMDZ20C)

41BDZ22C791 (CMXGTAMDZ22C)

WC215 Curve Shaft Trimmer  

WS215 Straight Shaft Trimmer




 

   

084931847729

084931847736





 

Remington

41CDPS1C983

RM2599 Polesaw

084931843950
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled trimmers and polesaws and contact MTD Southwest for instructions on obtaining a free replacement trimmer or polesaw. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Ace Hardware, Menards, Tru Value, Do It Best, Fred Meyer, and other stores nationwide from November 2019 through January 2020 for between $109 and $190.

Manufacturer(s):

MTD Southwest Inc., of Tempe, Ariz.

Manufactured In:
Mexico
Recall number:
20-110
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
