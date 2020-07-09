  1. Home
Miracle Botanicals Recalls Wintergreen and Birch Essential Oils Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Miracle Botanicals Wintergreen and Birch Essential Oils
Hazard:

The products contain the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA).  The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
July 9, 2020
Units:
About 380
Consumer Contact:

Miracle Botanicals toll-free at 888-665-7719 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. HT Monday through Friday, email at orders@miraclebotanicals.com, put “Free Replacement Cap” in the subject line of the e-mail and in the body, provide your name and address; or online at www.miraclebotanicals.com and click on “Recall Information”.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Miracle Botanicals Wintergreen Essential Oil and Birch Essential Oil in 5 mL, 10 mL and 30 mL amber glass bottles with black caps.  “Miracle Botanicals”, “Sweet Birch” and “Wintergreen” are printed on the white label.  Each bottle displays the product name.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the products in a safe location out of reach of children.  Contact Miracle Botanicals for a free child-resistant replacement cap.  Miracle Botanicals is directly notifying all known purchasers who purchased the products on MiracleBotanicals.com and Etsy.com.  For products purchased on Amazon.com, all known purchasers are being notified directly by Amazon.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Online at MiracleBotanicals.com, Amazon.com and Etsy.com from July 2016 through April 2020 for between $8 and $19.

Manufacturer(s):

Miracle Botanicals, of Pahoa, Hawaii

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
20-760
