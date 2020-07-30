Miles Industries Recalls Gas Fireplaces Due to Burn and Laceration Hazards (Recall Alert)

Delayed ignition due to pilot degradation can cause gas in the fireplace to accumulate prior to burner ignition. When ignition takes place, it can cause the glass window to shatter, posing burn and laceration hazards.
Miles Industries toll-free at 866-420-3360 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at H5@valorfireplaces.com or online at valorfireplaces.com and click on H5 Recall Notice for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves two models of Valor H5 propane gas fireplaces: Model 1150ILP with serial number ranging from 20001 through 20365 and model 1150JLP with serial number ranging from 20366 through 21502. The recalled fireplaces were sold in seven different trim and front options with a log set and a mesh barrier screen that was installed in front of the glass. The fireplaces are a fully enclosed rectangular sheet metal box with a glass front. The exhaust is vented to the outside through a ventilation duct. The model number and serial number are printed on a rating sheet behind the trim.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fireplaces and contact their Valor fireplace retailer or contractor to schedule a free repair. Miles Industries is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Miles Industries has received one report of delayed ignition in the United States. No injuries have been reported.
Southern Fireplaces & More, Custom Hearth, On Fire, Abercrombie & Co., Southern Hearth & Patio stores and other Specialty Hearth stores from July 2014 through March 2020 for between $3,700 and $5,500 (not including installation).
Miles Industries Ltd., of Canada
