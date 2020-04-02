  1. Home
Manhattan Toy Recalls Musical Lili Llama Due to Choking Hazard

Name of product:
Musical Lili Llama
Hazard:

The screws used to attach the spinning flowers to the sides of the toy can become loose and fall off, posing a choking hazard for young children.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
April 2, 2020
Units:
About 4,000 (In addition, 63 in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Manhattan Toy at 800-541-1345 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Thursday and 8:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday; email mtreps@manhattantoy.com, or online at www.manhattantoy.com and click on ‘Recall Information’ for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Musical Lili Llama wooden activity toy.  The llama-shaped wood toy has a multi-colored metal xylophone on the top, two wood mallets, a detachable maraca tail on the back, four spinning squares on the front, two clacking panels on the sides and two spinning flowers on the sides.  Lot code 217120 IL is printed on the inside of the side panel below the company name and address.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled toy away from children and contact Manhattan Toy for a free repair kit.

Incidents/Injuries:

Manhattan Toy has received seven reports of loose screws falling off the toy, including two reports of children putting the screws in their mouths.    

Sold At:

Toy stores nationwide and online at www.manhattantoy.com, Amazon.com and other websites from October 2019 through February 2020 for about $50. 

Importer(s):

The Manhattan Toy Company LLC, of Minneapolis, Minn.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-102
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
