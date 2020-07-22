Manhattan Toy Recalls ‘Manhattan Ball’ Activity Toys Due to Choking Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Target

The toy’s plastic tubes can detach from the center ball and release the small silicone teethers that are threaded on the tubes, posing a choking hazard to young children.
Manhattan Toy at 800-541-1345 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Thursday, email at help@manhattantoy.com, online at www.manhattantoy.com and click on ‘Recall Information’ for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves ‘Manhattan Ball’ plastic activity toys. The toy has a hard plastic center ball with 12 soft plastic tubes inserted into the center ball and 7 silicone teethers threaded on the tubes. “The Manhattan Toy Company” and lot code 325700EL or 325700IL are printed on the center ball.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled toy away from children and contact Manhattan Toy or return it to any Target Store for a full refund.
Manhattan Toy has received six reports of the plastic tubes detaching from the center ball. Two of the six reports included a silicone teether being separated from the toy. The firm also reported one incident of a child mouthing the silicone teether after it came off.
Exclusively at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from July 2019 through June 2020 for about $10.
The Manhattan Toy Company LLC, of Minneapolis, Minn. and Target Corp., of Minneapolis, Minn.
