LUS Recalls Hair Dryers Due to Electrocution or Shock Hazard (Recall Alert)

The hair dryers do not have an immersion protection device, posing an electrocution or shock hazard if the dryer falls into water when plugged in.
LUS at 800-280-1675, by email at support@lusbrands.ca, or online at www.lusbrands.com and click on ‘Safety and Recall Information’ for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the LUS Dryer & Diffuser. The handheld hair dryers were sold in white, in a box that also contains a diffuser. The hair dryers have the model number HD-LUS01 printed under the back end of the hair dryer. The logos “LUS Brands” and “Love Ur Curls” are located on either side of the back end of the dryer.
Consumers should immediately stop using and unplug the hair dryers. LUS is contacting all known purchasers of the hair dryers and providing a choice of either a full refund of the purchase price or a $175 store credit.
None reported
Online at www.lusbrands.com from November 2019 through February 2020 for between $125 and $144.
LUS Distribution Inc., of Canada
