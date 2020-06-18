Lochinvar Recalls Condensing Residential Boilers Due to Risk of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

The boiler’s flue grommet can deteriorate and dislodge during use and allow the boiler to emit carbon monoxide, posing a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Lochinvar toll-free at 833-232-9706 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Check for the recalled boilers’ serial number at: www.waterheaterrecall.com, and select the look-up feature for the flue grommet recall. Consumers with Lochinvar-branded boilers can find a qualified service technician by visiting: http://green.lochinvar.com/support/contractorlocator.aspx. Consumers with A. O. Smith or State Proline-branded boilers should contact their installer. If consumers do not know their installer, contact Lochinvar toll free at: 833-232-9706.
Recall Details
This recall includes residential condensing boilers, combi boilers and packaged systems sold after August 2016. The following model numbers are included in the recall. They were sold under the Lochinvar, A. O. Smith, and State Proline brand names and have serial numbers within the range of 103475818 through 115078306. The model number and serial number can be found on the data plate on the product located on the unit’s rating plate, which is located either on the outer jacket of the unit, or on the underside of the removable front jacket plate. The brand name is printed on the front of each unit.
|
Recalled Model Numbers
|
ACB
|
KHB (Cont.)
|
SCB
|
WHL
|
ACB110H-N
|
KHB285L-8647
|
SCB110H-N
|
WHL156-8647
|
ACB110H-P
|
KHB285N
|
SCB110H-P
|
WHL200
|
ACB110S-N
|
KHB285N-001
|
SCB110S-N
|
WHL286
|
ACB110S-P
|
KHB285N-002
|
SCB110S-P
|
WHL286-8647
|
ACB150H-N
|
KHB285N-8018
|
SCB150H-N
|
ACB150H-P
|
KHB285N-8647
|
SCB150H-P
|
WHN
|
ACB150S-N
|
KHB285N-8710
|
SCB150S-N
|
WHN056
|
ACB150S-P
|
KHB285N-M7
|
SCB150S-P
|
WHN056-8647
|
ACB199H-N
|
SCB199H-N
|
WHN086
|
ACB199H-P
|
NKB
|
SCB199H-P
|
WHN086-8647
|
ACB199S-N
|
NKB050L
|
SCB199S-N
|
WHN111
|
ACB199S-P
|
NKB050L-8647
|
SCB199S-P
|
WHN111-8647
|
APN
|
NKB050N
|
WHB
|
WHN156
|
APN285
|
NKB050N-8647
|
WHB055L
|
WHN156-8647
|
EPB
|
NKB080L
|
WHB055N
|
WHN200
|
EPB080N
|
NKB080L-8647
|
WHB055N-8647
|
WHN200-0119-002
|
EPB110N
|
NKB080N
|
WHB085L
|
WHN200-8647
|
EPB110N-CAN
|
NKB080N-8647
|
WHB085N
|
WHN286
|
EPB150N
|
NKB110L
|
WHB085N-8647
|
WHN286-M7
|
EPB199N
|
NKB110L-8647
|
WHB110L
|
WHN286-001
|
EPC
|
NKB110N
|
WHB110N
|
WHN286-8647
|
EPC110N
|
NKB110N-8647
|
WHB110N-8647
|
EPC110N-CAN
|
NKB150L
|
WHB155L
|
EPC150N
|
NKB150L-8647
|
WHB155N
|
EPC199N
|
NKB150N
|
WHB155N-8018
|
KHB
|
NKB150N-8647
|
WHB155N-8647
|
KHB055L
|
NKB199L
|
WHB199L
|
KHB055N
|
NKB199L-8647
|
WHB199N
|
KHB055N-8647
|
NKB199N
|
WHB199N-8018
|
KHB085L
|
NKB199N-8647
|
WHB199N-8647
|
KHB085N
|
WHB285L
|
KHB085N-8647
|
NKC
|
WHB285L-8647
|
KHB110L
|
NKC110L
|
WHB285N
|
KHB110N
|
NKC110L-8647
|
WHB285N-0119-001
|
KHB110N-8647
|
NKC110N
|
WHB285N-8647
|
KHB155L
|
NKC110N-8647
|
WHB285N-M7
|
KHB155N
|
NKC150L
|
WHB399L
|
KHB155N-8647
|
NKC150L-8647
|
WHB399N
|
KHB199L
|
NKC150N
|
WHB399N-0119-001
|
KHB199N
|
NKC150N-8647
|
WHB399N-0119-002
|
KHB199N-0030-001
|
NKC199L
|
WHB399N-0119-003
|
KHB199N-8018
|
NKC199L-8647
|
WHB399N/199N-0119-001
|
KHB199N-8647
|
NKC199N
|
WHB399N-8647
|
KHB285L
|
NKC199N-8647
|
WHB399N-M7
Consumers with the recalled boilers should immediately contact the installer or a qualified technician to schedule a free repair. Consumers who continue use of the boilers while awaiting repair should have working carbon monoxide alarms outside of sleeping areas and on every level of the home.
The firm has received 7 reports of boiler’s flue grommets deteriorating, including one report of two nonfatal injuries involving carbon monoxide poisoning, and two reports of carbon monoxide emission not involving an injury.
Independent contractors, plumbers, and plumbing supply vendors and distributors, from August 2016 through June 2020, for between $8,000 and $25,000, including installation.
Lochinvar LLC, of Lebanon, Tenn.
