Lilly of New York Children’s Winter Boots Recalled by Kidz Concepts Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban; Sold Exclusively at Zulily.com (Recall Alert)

The boots’ sole contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.
Lilly of New York toll-free at 888-359-1322 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at LNY.recall@gmail.com or online at www.zulily.com and click on Contact Us at the bottom of the page and then on Product Recall for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Lilly of New York-branded children’s winter boots. They were sold in children’s sizes 5 through 10 in the following colors and style numbers: Aqua (53325), black with glitter (53323), black with green (53317), and purple with black (53324). The lined boots have a Velcro closure and rubber soles. Lilly and the style number appear on the inside of the shoe’s tongue.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled winter boots away from children and contact Lilly of New York for a full refund or to receive a free replacement product of similar value. Zulily is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported.
Zulily.com from November 2019 through January 2020 for between $35 and $40.
Wenzhou Jinlong Shoes Co., of China
Kidz Concepts, of New York (owner of Lilly of New York)
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800