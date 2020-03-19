  1. Home
Lilly of New York Children’s Winter Boots Recalled by Kidz Concepts Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban; Sold Exclusively at Zulily.com (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Lilly of New York children’s winter boots
Hazard:

The boots’ sole contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban.  Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall date:
March 19, 2020
Units:
About 3,200
Consumer Contact:

Lilly of New York toll-free at 888-359-1322 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at LNY.recall@gmail.com or online at www.zulily.com and click on Contact Us at the bottom of the page and then on Product Recall for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Lilly of New York-branded children’s winter boots.  They were sold in children’s sizes 5 through 10 in the following colors and style numbers: Aqua (53325), black with glitter (53323), black with green (53317), and purple with black (53324).  The lined boots have a Velcro closure and rubber soles. Lilly and the style number appear on the inside of the shoe’s tongue.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled winter boots away from children and contact Lilly of New York for a full refund or to receive a free replacement product of similar value.  Zulily is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold Exclusively Online:

Zulily.com from November 2019 through January 2020 for between $35 and $40.

Manufacturer(s):

Wenzhou Jinlong Shoes Co., of China

Importer(s):

Kidz Concepts, of New York (owner of Lilly of New York)

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-729
