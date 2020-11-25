Lidl US Recalls Powerfix Steel Shelving Units Due To Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards

The recalled shelving units can be missing wall mounting hardware, which is used to attach the shelving unit to the wall to prevent it from tipping or falling, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards.
About 4,000
Contact Lidl US toll-free at 844-747-5435 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.lidl.com and click on “product recalls” at the bottom of the page or go to the “contact us” page at https://www.lidl.com/contact-us.
Recall Details
This recall involves Lidl’s Powerfix Metal Shelving Units. They are 59 inches tall, stand upright, and contain four metal shelves. They come in a box marked with article number 314367 and UPC 4017239206062. One of the shelves in the unit is marked with a white sticker with the article number 314367.
|
Article Number:
|
UPC:
|
314367
|
4017239206062
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled shelving units if they do not have mounting hardware attaching them to the wall and contact Lidl for free mounting hardware or return the shelving unit to Lidl for a full refund.
None reported.
Lidl US stores in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Maryland, Georgia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York from June 2019 through May 2020 for between $20 and $25.
Lidl US Trading LLC, of Arlington, Va.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
