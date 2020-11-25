  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Lidl Us Recalls Powerfix Steel Shelving Units Due To Tip Over And Entrapment Hazards

Lidl US Recalls Powerfix Steel Shelving Units Due To Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards

Name of product:
Powerfix Steel Shelving Units
Hazard:

The recalled shelving units can be missing wall mounting hardware, which is used to attach the shelving unit to the wall to prevent it from tipping or falling, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall date:
November 25, 2020
Units:

About 4,000

Consumer Contact:

Contact Lidl US toll-free at 844-747-5435 from 8 a.m. to  9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.lidl.com and click on “product recalls” at the bottom of the page or go to the “contact us” page at https://www.lidl.com/contact-us.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Lidl’s Powerfix Metal Shelving Units.  They are 59 inches tall, stand upright, and contain four metal shelves.  They come in a box marked with article number 314367 and UPC 4017239206062.  One of the shelves in the unit is marked with a white sticker with the article number 314367.

Article Number:

UPC:

314367

4017239206062

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled shelving units if they do not have mounting hardware attaching them to the wall and contact Lidl for free mounting hardware or return the shelving unit to Lidl for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Lidl US stores in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Maryland, Georgia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York from June 2019 through May 2020 for between $20 and $25.

Importer(s):

Lidl US Trading LLC, of Arlington, Va.

Manufactured In:
Germany
Recall number:
21-038
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Ring Recalls Video Doorbells (2nd Generation) Due to Fire Hazard
Crate and Barrel Recalls Danish Tall Bookcases Due to Risk of Collapse; Injury Hazard to Consumers
Westinghouse Lighting Recalls Outdoor Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Injury Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Harbor Breeze Kingsbury Ceiling Fans Recalled by HKC-US Due to Impact and Laceration Injury Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s Stores
MWE Investments Recalls Westinghouse Portable Generators Due to Fire Hazard
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise