Libbey Glass Recalls Milk Bottles Due to Laceration Hazard

The bottles can break unexpectedly during use, posing a laceration hazard.
Libbey Glass at 800-982-7063 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm’s website at www.libbey.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Libbey Glass 33.5 oz. Milk Bottles. They are clear colorless glass bottles with no markings that measure about 8½ inches in height by 3¼ inches in width at the base. The recalled bottles can be identified by their original packaging. Bottle cartons with item number 92129 and manufacturing dates of either August 15, 2019 or August 31, 2019. If your establishment received these bottles after August 15, 2019, contact your distributor to determine if you received affected bottles.
Foodservice establishments and customers should immediately stop using the recalled milk bottles and contact the firm to receive a refund in the form of a credit voucher or a free replacement bottle
None Reported
Libby sold the recalled bottles to various foodservice distributors including Edward Don & Company and The Wasserstrom Company for about $2 per bottle.
Libbey Glass Inc., of Toledo, Ohio
