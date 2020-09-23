Kobalt Cordless Electric Pole Saws Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s Stores Recalled Due to Laceration Hazard; Distributed by Hongkong Sun Rise Trading

The switch on the recalled pole saws can fail while under a heavy load, and cause the unit to continue running after the user releases the trigger, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.
About 106,400 (In addition, 120 in Canada)
Hongkong Sun Rise Trading toll-free at 855-378-8826 Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, or online at www.greenworkstools.com and click on “Important Safety Notice.”
Recall Details
This recall involves Kobalt brand 40-volt lithium ion 8-inch cordless electric pole saws manufactured from January 2017 through February 2019. Date codes from 01/01/17 to 02/28/19 are included in the recall. The item number and date code are printed on the side of the guide bar near the oil cap. Kobalt is printed on the side of the unit.
|
Item Number
|
Description
|
796791
|
Kobalt 49v 2.5AH Pole Saw
|
1083769
|
Kobalt 40v Pole Saw Bare Tool
|
970801
|
40v Pole Hedge Saw Combo Kit
|
812419
|
SOS Kobalt 40v Pole Saw
|
812424
|
SOS Kobalt 40v Pole Saw Tool Only
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pole saws and contact Hongkong Sun Rise Trading for a free repair.
Hongkong Sun Rise Trading has received 65 reports of the saws continuing to run. No injuries have been reported.
Lowe’s Stores nationwide and online at Lowes.com from March 2017 through October 2019 for about $180.
Changzhou Globe Co. Ltd., of China
Hongkong Sun Rise Trading Ltd., of China
