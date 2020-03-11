  1. Home
Kichler Lighting Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Injury Hazard

Name of product:
Kichler 52-inch LED Indoor Ceiling fans
Hazard:

The irons (arms) that hold the ceiling fan blades can detach during use, causing the blades to fall, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
March 12, 2020
Units:
About 38,900 (in addition, about 3,160 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Kichler Lighting toll-free at 866-558-5706 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.kichler.com and click on “Safety Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Kichler’s indoor ceiling fans with five blades, bronze accents, etched umber glass and an integrated LED module. The fans are 52 inches wide and have a Mediterranean Walnut finish. Model number 35153 is printed on the top of the fan’s motor housing.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ceiling fans and contact Kichler for instructions on receiving a free replacement ceiling fan.

Incidents/Injuries:

Kichler has received about 62 reports of the fan blade iron breaking or detaching. Kichler has received one report of property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Lowe’s and other lighting specialty stores nationwide and online at www.lowes.com from January 2016 through March 2020 for about $250.

Importer(s):

Kichler Lighting LLC, of Cleveland, Ohio

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-088
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise