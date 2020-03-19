  1. Home
Kawasaki USA Recalls Off-Highway Utility Vehicles Due to Fuel Leak, Fire Hazards (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Kawasaki MULE PRO off-highway utility vehicles
Hazard:

Debris can ignite on the vehicle’s exhaust manifold; and frozen water can block the breather hose allowing oil to leak, posing a fire hazard.   

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
March 19, 2020
Units:
About 72,000
Consumer Contact:

Kawasaki toll-free at 866-802-9381 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.Kawasaki.com and click on “Recalls” for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves model year 2015 through 2020 MULE PRO-FX™, MULE PRO-FXR™ and MULE PRO-FXT™ off-highway utility vehicles.  The recalled vehicles were sold in black, blue, bronze, camo, green, red, silver and white.  They have four wheels, side-by-side seating for three to six people and automotive style controls. Mule Pro is printed on the right and left front fender.  Kawasaki is printed on the cargo box. The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) is located on the steel frame between the right front lower A-arm mounts. 

Model Year

Model Name

Model Code

VIN Range

2015

MULE PRO-FXT

KAF820AFF/L

JKBAFSA1XFB500031 through
JKBAFSA18FB500335

MULE PRO-FXT EPS

KAF820BFF/L

JKBAFSB13FB500001 through
JKBAFSB11FB504158

MULE PRO-FXT EPS LE

KAF820CFF/L

JKBAFSC17FB500002 through
JKBAFSC17FB504387

MULE PRO-FXT EPS CAMO

KAF820DFF/L

JKBAFSD17FB500001 through
JKBAFSD17FB502198

2016

MULE PRO-FXT

KAF820AGF/L

JKBAFSA1XGB500001 through
JKBAFSA19GB500250

MULE PRO-FXT EPS

KAF820BGF/L

JKBAFSB10GB504816 through
JKBAFSB13GB507371

MULE PRO-FXT EPS LE

KAF820CGF/L

JKBAFSC18GB504951 through
JKBAFSC16GB507010

MULE PRO-FXT EPS CAMO

KAF820DGF/L

JKBAFSD19GB502611 through
JKBAFSD16GB503585

MULE PRO-FX

KAF820EGF/L

JKBAFSE17GB500001 through
JKBAFSE16GB500541

MULE PRO-FX EPS

KAF820FGF/L

JKBAFSF19GB500001 through
JKBAFSF14GB502450

MULE PRO-FX EPS LE

KAF820GGF/L

JKBAFSG10GB500001 through
JKBAFSG13GB501918

MULE PRO-FX EPS CAMO

KAF820HGF/L

JKBAFSH12GB500001 through
JKBAFSH17GB500950

MULE PRO-FXT RANCH EDITION

KAF820JGF/L

JKBAFSJ1XGB500001 through
JKBAFSJ1XGB501830

2017

MULE PRO-FXT

KAF820AHF/L

JKBAFSA18HB500001 through
JKBAFSA12HB500821

MULE PRO-FXT EPS

KAF820BHF/L

JKBAFSB1XHB500001 through
JKBAFSB10HB510083

MULE PRO-FXT EPS LE

KAF820CHF/L

JKBAFSC11HB500001 through
JKBAFSC10HB509367

MULE PRO-FXT EPS CAMO

KAF820DHF/L

JKBAFSD13HB500001 through
JKBAFSD19HB504909

MULE PRO-FX

KAF820EHF/L

JKBAFSE15HB500001 through
JKBAFSE12HB501140

MULE PRO-FX EPS

KAF820FHF/L

JKBAFSF17HB500001 through
JKBAFSF18HB504056

MULE PRO-FX EPS LE

KAF820GHF/L

JKBAFSG15HB502201 through
JKBAFSG1XHB502890

MULE PRO-FX EPS CAMO

KAF820HHF/L

JKBAFSH16HB501301 through
JKBAFSH11HB501450

MULE PRO-FXT RANCH EDITION

KAF820JHF/L

JKBAFSJ18HB500001 through
JKBAFSJ16HB504483

MULE PRO-FX RANCH EDITION

KAF820LHF/L

JKBAFSL11HB500001 rough
JKBAFSL11HB500550

2018

MULE PRO-FXT

KAF820AJF/L

JKBAFSA15JB501001 through
JKBAFSA13JB501370

MULE PRO-FXT EPS

KAF820BJF/L

JKBAFSB15JB510201 through
JKBAFSB12JB513038

MULE PRO-FXT EPS LE

KAF820CJF/L

JKBAFSC10JB509651 through
JKBAFSC10JB512209

MULE PRO-FXT EPS CAMO

KAF820DJF/L

JKBAFSD16JB505151 through
JKBAFSD19JB506231

MULE PRO-FX

KAF820EJF/L

JKBAFSE17JB501401 through
JKBAFSE16JB501695

MULE PRO-FX EPS

KAF820FJF/L

JKBAFSF19JB504301 through
JKBAFSF16JB505745

MULE PRO-FX EPS LE

KAF820GJF/L

JKBAFSG19JB503101 through
JKBAFSG11JB503870

MULE PRO-FXT RANCH EDITION

KAF820JJF/L

JKBAFSJ18JB504801 through
JKBAFSJ18JB508072

MULE PRO-FXR

KAF820KJF/L

JKBAFSK12JB500001 through
JKBAFSK13JB503649

2019

MULE PRO-FXT

KAF820AKF/L

JKBAFSA11KB501501 through
JKBAFSA11KB501935

MULE PRO-FXT EPS

KAF820BKF/L

JKBAFSB17KB513201 through
JKBAFSB17KB516146

MULE PRO-FXT EPS LE

KAF820CKF/L

JKBAFSC11KB512401 through
JKBAFSC1XKB514907

MULE PRO-FXT EPS CAMO

KAF820DKF/L

JKBAFSD16KB506401 through
JKBAFSD11KB507519

MULE PRO-FX

KAF820EKF/L

JKBAFSE1XKB501801 through
JKBAFSE15KB502161

MULE PRO-FX EPS

KAF820FKF/L

JKBAFSF13KB505901 through
JKBAFSF13KB507521

MULE PRO-FX EPS LE

KAF820GKF/L

JKBAFSG18KB504001 through
JKBAFSG1XKB504758

MULE PRO-FXT RANCH EDITION

KAF820JKF/L

JKBAFSJ12KB508201 through
JKBAFSJ13KB512077

MULE PRO-FXR

KAF820KKF/L

JKBAFSK13KB503801 through
JKBAFSK1XKB505089

2020

MULE PRO-FXT

KAF820ALF/L

JKBAFSA1XLB502101 through
JKBAFSA19LB502378

MULE PRO-FXT EPS

KAF820BLF/L

JKBAFSB1XLB516501 through
JKBAFSB19LB518305

MULE PRO-FXT EPS LE

KAF820CLF/L

JKBAFSC1XLB515301 through
JKBAFSC1XLB516657

MULE PRO-FXT EPS CAMO

KAF820DLF/L

JKBAFSD1XLB507701 through
JKBAFSD1XLB508184

MULE PRO-FX

KAF820ELF/L

JKBAFSE18LB502401 through
JKBAFSE19LB502598

MULE PRO-FX EPS

KAF820FLF/L

JKBAFSF18LB507919 through
JKBAFSF1XLB509199

MULE PRO-FX EPS LE

KAF820GLF/L

JKBAFSG18LB505201 through
JKBAFSG12LB505744

MULE PRO-FXT RANCH EDITION

KAF820JLF/L

JKBAFSJ1XLB512501 through
JKBAFSJ17LB514237

MULE PRO-FXR

KAF820KLF/L

JKBAFSK13LB507901 through
JKBAFSK18LB508784

MULE PRO-FXT RANCH EDITION

KAF820MLF/L

JKBAFSM12LB500001 through
JKBAFSM16LB501023
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled utility vehicles and contact a Kawasaki dealer to schedule a free repair. Kawasaki is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Kawasaki has received 165 reports of oil leakage and 84 reports of vehicles catching on fire, resulting in three injuries, including one report of a burn to the user’s foot, one report of a burn to the user’s arm, hand and buttocks and one incident of smoke inhalation.  Kawasaki is aware of more than $131,000 in property damage claims, excluding the cost of damage to vehicles.

Sold At:

Kawasaki dealers nationwide from July 2014 through December 2019 for between $12,000 and $18,000.

Manufacturer(s):

Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp. U.S.A., of Lincoln, Neb.

Distributor(s):

Kawasaki Motors Corp. U.S.A., of Foothill Ranch, Calif.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
20-727
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
