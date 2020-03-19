Kawasaki USA Recalls Off-Highway Utility Vehicles Due to Fuel Leak, Fire Hazards (Recall Alert)

Debris can ignite on the vehicle’s exhaust manifold; and frozen water can block the breather hose allowing oil to leak, posing a fire hazard.
Kawasaki toll-free at 866-802-9381 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.Kawasaki.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves model year 2015 through 2020 MULE PRO-FX™, MULE PRO-FXR™ and MULE PRO-FXT™ off-highway utility vehicles. The recalled vehicles were sold in black, blue, bronze, camo, green, red, silver and white. They have four wheels, side-by-side seating for three to six people and automotive style controls. Mule Pro is printed on the right and left front fender. Kawasaki is printed on the cargo box. The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) is located on the steel frame between the right front lower A-arm mounts.
|
Model Year
|
Model Name
|
Model Code
|
VIN Range
|
2015
|
MULE PRO-FXT
|
KAF820AFF/L
|
JKBAFSA1XFB500031 through
|
MULE PRO-FXT EPS
|
KAF820BFF/L
|
JKBAFSB13FB500001 through
|
MULE PRO-FXT EPS LE
|
KAF820CFF/L
|
JKBAFSC17FB500002 through
|
MULE PRO-FXT EPS CAMO
|
KAF820DFF/L
|
JKBAFSD17FB500001 through
|
2016
|
MULE PRO-FXT
|
KAF820AGF/L
|
JKBAFSA1XGB500001 through
|
MULE PRO-FXT EPS
|
KAF820BGF/L
|
JKBAFSB10GB504816 through
|
MULE PRO-FXT EPS LE
|
KAF820CGF/L
|
JKBAFSC18GB504951 through
|
MULE PRO-FXT EPS CAMO
|
KAF820DGF/L
|
JKBAFSD19GB502611 through
|
MULE PRO-FX
|
KAF820EGF/L
|
JKBAFSE17GB500001 through
|
MULE PRO-FX EPS
|
KAF820FGF/L
|
JKBAFSF19GB500001 through
|
MULE PRO-FX EPS LE
|
KAF820GGF/L
|
JKBAFSG10GB500001 through
|
MULE PRO-FX EPS CAMO
|
KAF820HGF/L
|
JKBAFSH12GB500001 through
|
MULE PRO-FXT RANCH EDITION
|
KAF820JGF/L
|
JKBAFSJ1XGB500001 through
|
2017
|
MULE PRO-FXT
|
KAF820AHF/L
|
JKBAFSA18HB500001 through
|
MULE PRO-FXT EPS
|
KAF820BHF/L
|
JKBAFSB1XHB500001 through
|
MULE PRO-FXT EPS LE
|
KAF820CHF/L
|
JKBAFSC11HB500001 through
|
MULE PRO-FXT EPS CAMO
|
KAF820DHF/L
|
JKBAFSD13HB500001 through
|
MULE PRO-FX
|
KAF820EHF/L
|
JKBAFSE15HB500001 through
|
MULE PRO-FX EPS
|
KAF820FHF/L
|
JKBAFSF17HB500001 through
|
MULE PRO-FX EPS LE
|
KAF820GHF/L
|
JKBAFSG15HB502201 through
|
MULE PRO-FX EPS CAMO
|
KAF820HHF/L
|
JKBAFSH16HB501301 through
|
MULE PRO-FXT RANCH EDITION
|
KAF820JHF/L
|
JKBAFSJ18HB500001 through
|
MULE PRO-FX RANCH EDITION
|
KAF820LHF/L
|
JKBAFSL11HB500001 rough
|
2018
|
MULE PRO-FXT
|
KAF820AJF/L
|
JKBAFSA15JB501001 through
|
MULE PRO-FXT EPS
|
KAF820BJF/L
|
JKBAFSB15JB510201 through
|
MULE PRO-FXT EPS LE
|
KAF820CJF/L
|
JKBAFSC10JB509651 through
|
MULE PRO-FXT EPS CAMO
|
KAF820DJF/L
|
JKBAFSD16JB505151 through
|
MULE PRO-FX
|
KAF820EJF/L
|
JKBAFSE17JB501401 through
|
MULE PRO-FX EPS
|
KAF820FJF/L
|
JKBAFSF19JB504301 through
|
MULE PRO-FX EPS LE
|
KAF820GJF/L
|
JKBAFSG19JB503101 through
|
MULE PRO-FXT RANCH EDITION
|
KAF820JJF/L
|
JKBAFSJ18JB504801 through
|
MULE PRO-FXR
|
KAF820KJF/L
|
JKBAFSK12JB500001 through
|
2019
|
MULE PRO-FXT
|
KAF820AKF/L
|
JKBAFSA11KB501501 through
|
MULE PRO-FXT EPS
|
KAF820BKF/L
|
JKBAFSB17KB513201 through
|
MULE PRO-FXT EPS LE
|
KAF820CKF/L
|
JKBAFSC11KB512401 through
|
MULE PRO-FXT EPS CAMO
|
KAF820DKF/L
|
JKBAFSD16KB506401 through
|
MULE PRO-FX
|
KAF820EKF/L
|
JKBAFSE1XKB501801 through
|
MULE PRO-FX EPS
|
KAF820FKF/L
|
JKBAFSF13KB505901 through
|
MULE PRO-FX EPS LE
|
KAF820GKF/L
|
JKBAFSG18KB504001 through
|
MULE PRO-FXT RANCH EDITION
|
KAF820JKF/L
|
JKBAFSJ12KB508201 through
|
MULE PRO-FXR
|
KAF820KKF/L
|
JKBAFSK13KB503801 through
|
2020
|
MULE PRO-FXT
|
KAF820ALF/L
|
JKBAFSA1XLB502101 through
|
MULE PRO-FXT EPS
|
KAF820BLF/L
|
JKBAFSB1XLB516501 through
|
MULE PRO-FXT EPS LE
|
KAF820CLF/L
|
JKBAFSC1XLB515301 through
|
MULE PRO-FXT EPS CAMO
|
KAF820DLF/L
|
JKBAFSD1XLB507701 through
|
MULE PRO-FX
|
KAF820ELF/L
|
JKBAFSE18LB502401 through
|
MULE PRO-FX EPS
|
KAF820FLF/L
|
JKBAFSF18LB507919 through
|
MULE PRO-FX EPS LE
|
KAF820GLF/L
|
JKBAFSG18LB505201 through
|
MULE PRO-FXT RANCH EDITION
|
KAF820JLF/L
|
JKBAFSJ1XLB512501 through
|
MULE PRO-FXR
|
KAF820KLF/L
|
JKBAFSK13LB507901 through
|
MULE PRO-FXT RANCH EDITION
|
KAF820MLF/L
|
JKBAFSM12LB500001 through
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled utility vehicles and contact a Kawasaki dealer to schedule a free repair. Kawasaki is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Kawasaki has received 165 reports of oil leakage and 84 reports of vehicles catching on fire, resulting in three injuries, including one report of a burn to the user’s foot, one report of a burn to the user’s arm, hand and buttocks and one incident of smoke inhalation. Kawasaki is aware of more than $131,000 in property damage claims, excluding the cost of damage to vehicles.
Kawasaki dealers nationwide from July 2014 through December 2019 for between $12,000 and $18,000.
Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp. U.S.A., of Lincoln, Neb.
Kawasaki Motors Corp. U.S.A., of Foothill Ranch, Calif.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800