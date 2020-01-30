  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. K Apparel Recalls Childrens Lounge Pants Due To Violation Of Federal Flammability

K-Apparel Recalls Children’s Lounge Pants Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard; Burn Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Children’s Lounge Pants
Hazard:

The children’s lounge pants fail to meet the flammability standard for children’s sleepwear that requires sleepwear to be either snug-fitting or flame resistant, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
January 30, 2020
Units:
About 2,200
Consumer Contact:

K-Apparel at 800-201-8734 from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at mir2015@outlook.kr with “Product Recall” in the subject line for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall includes children’s 100% cotton lounge pants.  The lounge pants were sold in 18 prints.  The lounge pants were available in children’s sizes small through extra-large.  The loungewear pants have the brand name “TINFL” and one of the following lot numbers printed onto an inside side seam label: 58500-51, 58500-52, 58500-53, 58500-54, 58500-55, 58500-56, 58500-57, 58500-59, 58500-60, 58500-61, 58500-62, 58500-63, 58500-65, 58500-66, 58500-67, 58500-69, 58500-70, and 58500-71.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled lounge pants away from children and contact K-Apparel for a full refund.  K-Apparel is contacting all known purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Online at www.amazon.com from October 2018 through September 2019 for about $18.

Distributor(s):

K-Apparel, of Buena Park, Calif.  

Manufactured In:
South Korea
Recall number:
20-716
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

J. Crew Recalls Boys’ Denim Pants Due to Aspiration and Choking Hazards
Hooey Recalls Children’s Sweatshirts with Drawstrings Due to Strangulation Hazard
IKEA Recalls Infant Bibs Due to Choking Hazard
Ragdoll & Rockets Recalls Children’s Loungewear Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard
RH Recalls Turkish Robes Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise