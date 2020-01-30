K-Apparel Recalls Children’s Lounge Pants Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard; Burn Hazard (Recall Alert)

The children’s lounge pants fail to meet the flammability standard for children’s sleepwear that requires sleepwear to be either snug-fitting or flame resistant, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
K-Apparel at 800-201-8734 from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at mir2015@outlook.kr with “Product Recall” in the subject line for more information.
Recall Details
This recall includes children’s 100% cotton lounge pants. The lounge pants were sold in 18 prints. The lounge pants were available in children’s sizes small through extra-large. The loungewear pants have the brand name “TINFL” and one of the following lot numbers printed onto an inside side seam label: 58500-51, 58500-52, 58500-53, 58500-54, 58500-55, 58500-56, 58500-57, 58500-59, 58500-60, 58500-61, 58500-62, 58500-63, 58500-65, 58500-66, 58500-67, 58500-69, 58500-70, and 58500-71.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled lounge pants away from children and contact K-Apparel for a full refund. K-Apparel is contacting all known purchasers.
None reported.
Online at www.amazon.com from October 2018 through September 2019 for about $18.
K-Apparel, of Buena Park, Calif.
