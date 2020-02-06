  1. Home
Juratoys Recalls Bead Maze Toys Due to Choking Hazard

Name of product:
Sophie la Giraffe Bead Maze
Hazard:

The wooden triangle shape piece fails to meet the mandatory federal standard for small parts, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
February 6, 2020
Units:
About 980
Consumer Contact:

Juratoys US toll-free at 855-665-9287 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at customercare@juratoysus.com or online at www.juratoysus.com for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

The recall includes a round wood-based bead maze toy in the shape of the Eiffel Tower with a Sophie giraffe figure and three wooden shapes:  Orange triangle, red heart and green star, that sort into the wood base. The gray Eiffel Tower stands 8 inches tall on a green circular base measuring 6 3/4 inches in diameter.  This recall involves the following batch numbers:

Recalled Batch Numbers:

9321/J09504/022019

   9474/J09504/042019

9549/J09504/052019

The batch number is found on the bottom of the base of the packaging above the barcode.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Sophie la Giraffe Bead Maze toy and check the bottom of the toy for the recalled batch numbers.  If the toy matches the recalled batch numbers, consumers should destroy the triangle piece and contact Juratoys to receive a free replacement triangle piece.  

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Specialty toy and gift stores nationwide from February 2019 to November 2019 for about $25.

Importer(s):

Juratoys US Corp., of Millersburg, Pa.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-066
