Jakks Pacific Recalls to Repair Morfboard® Skate & Scoot Scooters Due to Fall Hazard

The “Y” handlebar joint on the scooter can break, posing a fall hazard.
About 162,300
This recall involves Morfboard Skate & Scoot Combo scooters with “Y” handlebars. The skateboard system has interchangeable parts that convert into a scooter. The scooter is created by inserting the '‘Y” handlebar into the base board. The scooters were sold in a variety of colors, including cyan (blue), chartreuse (yellow), lava (red) and mint (green). An 8-character alphanumeric manufacturing date code is located on the bottom side of each skate deck that is sold as part of the Skate & Scoot Combo. Only scooters with the following manufacturing date codes are included in the recall: 0049VE01, 0128VE01, 0238VE01, 0328VE01, 0598VE01, 0718VE01, 0878VE01, 1068VE01, 1168VE01, 1278VE01, 1458VE01, 1508VE01,1598VE01, 1858VE01, 2068VE01, 2328VE01, 2398VE01, 2478VE01, 2548VE01, 2508VE01, 2568VE01, 2958VE01, 3198VE01, 3258VE01, 3537VE01, 3628VE01.
Consumers should immediately take these recalled scooters with the “Y” handlebars away from children and contact Jakks Pacific to receive a free replacement “T” handlebar.
The company has received 18 reports of the “Y” handlebars breaking with one injury when a child fell resulting in a bloody nose.
Walmart, Target, Toys R Us, Meijer, BJ’s Wholesale Club stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and morfboard.com from February 2018 through August 2020 for about $100.
Jakks Pacific Inc., of Santa Monica, Calif.
