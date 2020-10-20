  1. Home
Jakks Pacific Recalls to Repair Morfboard® Skate & Scoot Scooters Due to Fall Hazard

Name of product:
MorfBoard Skate & Scoot Combo scooters with “Y” handlebars
Hazard:

The “Y” handlebar joint on the scooter can break, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
October 21, 2020
Units:

About 162,300

Consumer Contact:

Jakks Pacific online at www.jakks.com and click on “Safety Notices” at the bottom of the page or toll-free at 855-602-5464 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Morfboard Skate & Scoot Combo scooters with “Y” handlebars.  The skateboard system has interchangeable parts that convert into a scooter.  The scooter is created by inserting the '‘Y” handlebar into the base board.  The scooters were sold in a variety of colors, including cyan (blue), chartreuse (yellow), lava (red) and mint (green).  An 8-character alphanumeric manufacturing date code is located on the bottom side of each skate deck that is sold as part of the Skate & Scoot Combo.  Only scooters with the following manufacturing date codes are included in the recall:  0049VE01, 0128VE01, 0238VE01, 0328VE01, 0598VE01, 0718VE01, 0878VE01, 1068VE01, 1168VE01, 1278VE01, 1458VE01, 1508VE01,1598VE01, 1858VE01, 2068VE01, 2328VE01, 2398VE01, 2478VE01, 2548VE01, 2508VE01, 2568VE01, 2958VE01, 3198VE01, 3258VE01, 3537VE01, 3628VE01.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take these recalled scooters with the “Y” handlebars away from children and contact Jakks Pacific to receive a free replacement “T” handlebar.

Incidents/Injuries:

The company has received 18 reports of the “Y” handlebars breaking with one injury when a child fell resulting in a bloody nose.

Sold At:

Walmart, Target, Toys R Us, Meijer, BJ’s Wholesale Club stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and morfboard.com from February 2018 through August 2020 for about $100.

Importer(s):

 Jakks Pacific Inc., of Santa Monica, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-010
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise