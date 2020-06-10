  1. Home
Island Wear Recalls Strollers Due to Violation of Federal Stroller and Carriage Safety Standard; Fall and Choking Hazards

Name of product:
Umbrella strollers
Hazard:

The recalled strollers violate the federal Carriages and Strollers Safety standard. The location of the restraint system creates a large gap between the restraint and the seat. The child can slip through the gap, posing a fall hazard. In addition, the covering on the grab bar can detach and expose foam, posing a choking hazard to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
June 10, 2020
Units:
About 940
Consumer Contact:

Island Wear toll-free at 844-449-4144 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or email at Islandwearoc@gmail.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Island Wear umbrella strollers with a grab bar and footrest. The strollers were sold in blue and multi rainbow colors.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact Island Wear for instructions on how to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Paradise Island, Outrageous Outlet, and Grand Resort Wear in Ocean City, Md. from April 2019 through October 2019 for about $20.

Importer(s):

Island Wear. Inc., of Ocean City, Md.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-132
