Island Wear Recalls Strollers Due to Violation of Federal Stroller and Carriage Safety Standard; Fall and Choking Hazards

The recalled strollers violate the federal Carriages and Strollers Safety standard. The location of the restraint system creates a large gap between the restraint and the seat. The child can slip through the gap, posing a fall hazard. In addition, the covering on the grab bar can detach and expose foam, posing a choking hazard to children.
Island Wear toll-free at 844-449-4144 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or email at Islandwearoc@gmail.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Island Wear umbrella strollers with a grab bar and footrest. The strollers were sold in blue and multi rainbow colors.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact Island Wear for instructions on how to receive a full refund.
None reported
Paradise Island, Outrageous Outlet, and Grand Resort Wear in Ocean City, Md. from April 2019 through October 2019 for about $20.
Island Wear. Inc., of Ocean City, Md.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800