InvoSpa Recalls Heated Blankets Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Electric Throw Heated Blankets
Hazard:

The recalled blankets can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.  

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
November 12, 2020
Units:

About 7,050

Consumer Contact:

InvoSpa toll-free at 855-630-5993, 24 hours a day, Monday through Friday, email at support@invospa.com or online at https://www.invospa.com and click on Heated Blanket Recall at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves InvoSpa electric throw heated blankets.  The recalled blankets measure 50 inches by 60 inches.  The blankets are made of silky flannel and sherpa shu velveteen and are white and gray.  Model number ML-G03 and InvoSpa are printed on a tag on the blanket. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled blankets and contact InvoSpa for instructions on how to receive a full refund.  All purchasers will be contacted by InvoSpa.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 26 reports of overheating including one consumer describing a minor burn injury and another an unspecified injury.

Sold At:

Exclusively online at Amazon.com from November 2019 through July 2020 for about $70.

Manufacturer(s):

Hebei Yuwang Electrical Appliance Co. Ltd, of China

Importer(s):

Shaft Innovations UK Limited d/b/a InvoSpa, of U.K.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-708
