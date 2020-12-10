  1. Home
Homfa Cabinets Recalled Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Made by Shenzhen Luosi Ge Trading Co. (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Homfa HPB-087 and HPB-106 Cabinets
Hazard:

The recalled cabinets are unstable if not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or serious injuries to children.  The cabinets do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard (ASTM F2057-19).

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
December 10, 2020
Units:

About 6,375

Consumer Contact:

Consumers can contact Homfa by email at: service@myhomfa.com.  Homfa will send emails directly to all customers that purchased the recalled product with instructions on how to receive a full refund.  Homfa will send the emails to the email address associated with the account that purchased the product. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Homfa HPB-087 and HPB-106 cabinets.  The HPB-087 was sold in walnut brown and the HPB-106 was sold in wood grain.  The cabinets measure about 29.75 inches tall, 31.5 inches wide, and 15.4 inches deep and weigh about 59 pounds.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled cabinet that is not properly anchored to the wall and keep it away from children.  Homfa will provide pre-paid shipping labels, so that consumers can remove the cabinet’s drawer slides and return them to the firm for a full refund.  Consumers should then discard the rest of the dresser.  The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Online at www.amazon.com from July 2019 through September 2020 from between $90 to $130.

Manufacturer(s):

Shenzhen Luosi Ge Trading Co., of China (owner of Homfa trademark)

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-714
