  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Home Depot Recalls 4 Drawer Whitewash Chests Due To Tip Over And Entrapment Hazards

Home Depot Recalls 4-Drawer Whitewash Chests Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards

Name of product:
Home Decorators Collection Print Block 4-Drawer Whitewash Chest
Hazard:

The recalled chest is unstable if it is not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.  The chest does not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard (ASTM 2057-17).

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
February 26, 2020
Units:
About 200
Consumer Contact:

Home Depot at 800-466-3337 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Saturday; or online at https://www.homedepot.com and click on Product Recalls for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Home Decorator’s Collection Print Block 4-Drawer Whitewash Chest, Model # HDC-14012, made from mango wood with a distressed finish, which was sold between May 2015 and December 2019.  The chest is about 44 inches tall and weighs about 96 pounds.  A white label on the back of each chest lists the manufacturer “Country Art & Craft LLP” and date of production in black text.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chest unless properly anchored to the wall, and place it in an area that children cannot access.  Contact Home Depot for a full refund with free chest pick-up.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Online at www.homedepot.com from May 2015 to December 2019 for about $900.

Manufacturer(s):

Country Art and Craft LLP, of India

Importer(s):

Home Depot Product Authority, of Atlanta, Ga.

Manufactured In:
India
Recall number:
20-079
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Safavieh Recalls Chests of Drawers Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards
Home Depot Recalls 4-Drawer Whitewash Chests Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards
Fanim Industries Recalls Harbor Breeze Santa Ana Ceiling Fan Due to Injury Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s Stores
Rooms To Go Recalls Patmos Chaise Lounge Chairs Due to Violation of Federal Lead Paint Ban (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Pier 1 Recalls Desk Chairs Due to Fall and Injury Hazards
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise