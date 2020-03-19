  1. Home
Hawthorne Hydroponics Recalls Grower’s Edge Vaporizers Due To Burn, Shock and Fire Hazard

Name of product:
Grower’s Edge Vaporizers
Hazard:

The vaporizers can overheat, and the vaporized materials can pose a burn risk if spilled or cause a fire if they fall onto a combustible surface.  The Deluxe model vaporizer also poses an electrical shock hazard if a consumer touches a small copper piece at the base of the vaporizer while in use.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
March 19, 2020
Units:
About 60,000 (In addition, about 340 in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Hawthorne Hydroponics toll-free at 855-913-1678 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.growers-edge.net/ and click on “Recall Notice” or https://www.growers-edge.net/page/recall-notices.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Deluxe and Commercial models of the Grower’s Edge Vaporizer sold by Hawthorne Hydroponics LLC for use in hydroponic growing.  The Deluxe vaporizer has a yellow, aluminum body and adjustable vaporizing cup, and the Commercial model has a stainless steel plate and adjustable vaporizing cup.  The following model numbers, which are visible on the packaging, are included in the recall:

 

Model

Model Number

UPC

Deluxe Vaporizer

704050

870883005795

Commercial Vaporizer

740650

870883000608

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vaporizers and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund in the form of store credit.

Incidents/Injuries:

Hawthorne received 11 reports of overheating or fire, 9 for the Deluxe and 2 for the commercial model.  Hawthorne has received one report of property damage as a result of vaporizer use, apart from damage to the vaporizer itself.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Hawthorne Hydroponics dealers nationwide, including hydroponic and indoor specialty gardening stores, and online from August 2011 through January 2020 for between $115 and $140. 

Importer(s):

Hawthorne Canada Limited in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada and Hawthorne Hydroponics LLC, in Vancouver, Wash.

Manufactured In:
Israel and China
Recall number:
20-095
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise