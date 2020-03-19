Hawthorne Hydroponics Recalls Grower’s Edge Vaporizers Due To Burn, Shock and Fire Hazard

The vaporizers can overheat, and the vaporized materials can pose a burn risk if spilled or cause a fire if they fall onto a combustible surface. The Deluxe model vaporizer also poses an electrical shock hazard if a consumer touches a small copper piece at the base of the vaporizer while in use.
Hawthorne Hydroponics toll-free at 855-913-1678 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.growers-edge.net/ and click on “Recall Notice” or https://www.growers-edge.net/page/recall-notices.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Deluxe and Commercial models of the Grower’s Edge Vaporizer sold by Hawthorne Hydroponics LLC for use in hydroponic growing. The Deluxe vaporizer has a yellow, aluminum body and adjustable vaporizing cup, and the Commercial model has a stainless steel plate and adjustable vaporizing cup. The following model numbers, which are visible on the packaging, are included in the recall:
|
Model
|
Model Number
|
UPC
|
Deluxe Vaporizer
|
704050
|
870883005795
|
Commercial Vaporizer
|
740650
|
870883000608
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vaporizers and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund in the form of store credit.
Hawthorne received 11 reports of overheating or fire, 9 for the Deluxe and 2 for the commercial model. Hawthorne has received one report of property damage as a result of vaporizer use, apart from damage to the vaporizer itself. No injuries have been reported.
Hawthorne Hydroponics dealers nationwide, including hydroponic and indoor specialty gardening stores, and online from August 2011 through January 2020 for between $115 and $140.
Hawthorne Canada Limited in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada and Hawthorne Hydroponics LLC, in Vancouver, Wash.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800