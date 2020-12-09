  1. Home
GrillBlazer Recalls Propane Torch Guns Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
Su-VGun and GrillGun propane torch guns
Hazard:

Propane gas can leak from the GrillBlazer torch, posing a fire hazard to consumers.

 

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
December 9, 2020
Units:

About 10,000

Consumer Contact:

GrillBlazer toll-free at 888-267-9022 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, by email at support@grillblazer.com or online at www.grillblazer.com/support or www.grillblazer.com and click on “Recall Notice” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Su-VGun and GrillGun propane torch guns manufactured for and sold by GrillBlazer.  The Su-VGun is a high-powered propane torch gun designed to sear meat.  It is black with “Su-VGun” printed in yellow on the barrel and measures 14.5 inches by 8 inches by 2 inches.  The GrillGun is a high-powered propane torch gun designed to light charcoal, wood grills and smokers and for other uses requiring a high-powered, clean burning propane torch gun.  It is black with “GrillGun” printed in yellow on the barrel and measures 21 inches by 8 inches by 2 inches.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Su-VGun and GrillGun propane torch guns and contact GrillBlazer for instructions, and how to receive a free repair, if required.

Incidents/Injuries:

GrillBlazer has received 260 reports of propane leaking from the recalled torch guns, including three incidents that resulted in fires.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Online at www.grillblazer.com, Kickstarter.com and Indiegogo.com from December 2019 through July 2020 for about $150.

Importer(s):

GrillBlazer LLC, of Chouteau, Okla.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-049
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
