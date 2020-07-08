GloryBee Natural Sweeteners Recalls GloryBee Wintergreen Essential Oil Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

  1. Home
Name of product:
GloryBee Wintergreen Essential Oil
Hazard:

The product contains the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the product is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall date:
July 8, 2020
Units:
About 540
Consumer Contact:

GloryBee toll-free at 888-240-4525 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at Adam.Bertrand@GloryBee.com and in the body of the email provide your name and address or online at www.GloryBee.com and click on “Recall - Important Safety Information” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves GloryBee Wintergreen Essential Oil in amber glass bottles with black caps. The essential oils were sold in 0.5 fl. oz. (15 mL), 1 fl. oz. (30 mL), 4 fl. oz. (118 mL) and 16 fl. oz. (473 mL). “Wintergreen,” “Gaultheria procumbens,” “100% Pure Undiluted,” the GloryBee logo and the volume amount are printed on the brown labels. The lot numbers for the recalled products are printed on the front of the label. The UPC codes are located next to the barcode.

Product Name

Size

Product Number

UPC Code

Lot Numbers

GloryBee 

Wintergreen Essential Oil

15 mL

19831

3004244255

MG0101255

MG0100449

30 mL

19832

3004244256

MG0100456 MG0101256 MG0114984 MG0115834 MG0117772 MG0122440 MG0126997

MG0129053

MG0130989

MG0131370 

118 mL

19833

3004244257

MG0100464

MG0101258

MG0120174

MG0130988

MG0131369

473 mL

19834

3004244258

MG0100471

MG0101259

MG0120175

MG0130987

MG0131368
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children and contact GloryBee for a free child-resistant replacement cap or store credit. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Online at GloryBee.com and at specialty and health food stores nationwide from October 2016 through August 2019 for between $4 and $57.

Manufacturer(s):

GloryBee Natural Sweeteners Inc., of Eugene, Ore.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
20-145
