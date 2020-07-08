GloryBee Natural Sweeteners Recalls GloryBee Wintergreen Essential Oil Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

The product contains the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the product is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
GloryBee toll-free at 888-240-4525 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at Adam.Bertrand@GloryBee.com and in the body of the email provide your name and address or online at www.GloryBee.com and click on “Recall - Important Safety Information” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves GloryBee Wintergreen Essential Oil in amber glass bottles with black caps. The essential oils were sold in 0.5 fl. oz. (15 mL), 1 fl. oz. (30 mL), 4 fl. oz. (118 mL) and 16 fl. oz. (473 mL). “Wintergreen,” “Gaultheria procumbens,” “100% Pure Undiluted,” the GloryBee logo and the volume amount are printed on the brown labels. The lot numbers for the recalled products are printed on the front of the label. The UPC codes are located next to the barcode.
|
Product Name
|
Size
|
Product Number
|
UPC Code
|
Lot Numbers
|
GloryBee
Wintergreen Essential Oil
|
15 mL
|
19831
|
3004244255
|
MG0101255
MG0100449
|
30 mL
|
19832
|
3004244256
|
MG0100456 MG0101256 MG0114984 MG0115834 MG0117772 MG0122440 MG0126997
MG0129053
MG0130989
MG0131370
|
118 mL
|
19833
|
3004244257
|
MG0100464
MG0101258
MG0120174
MG0130988
MG0131369
|
473 mL
|
19834
|
3004244258
|
MG0100471
MG0101259
MG0120175
MG0130987
MG0131368
Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children and contact GloryBee for a free child-resistant replacement cap or store credit.
None reported
Online at GloryBee.com and at specialty and health food stores nationwide from October 2016 through August 2019 for between $4 and $57.
GloryBee Natural Sweeteners Inc., of Eugene, Ore.
