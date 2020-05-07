  1. Home
Fully Popped Recalls Poppin’ Cobs 10 Pack Microwave Popcorn Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Uncommon Good Stores

Name of product:
Poppin’ Cobs 10 Pack Microwave Popcorn
Hazard:

The popcorn’s paper bag can catch fire in the microwave, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
May 7, 2020
Units:
About 4,900
Consumer Contact:

Contact Fully Popped toll-free at 866-767-2627 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email orders@poppincobs.com or online at www.poppincobs.com and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page or at https://www.poppincobs.com/products/replacement-bags  for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Poppin’ Cobs 10 pack of microwave popcorn on the cob. The popcorn is packaged in a brown box with a black top with 10 Poppin' Cobs individually wrapped and 10 brown bags for popping. “Poppin’ Cobs” is printed on the front of the box. Only boxes with date codes 042121 on the back of the box are included in the recall.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Poppin’ Cobs 10 Pack Microwave Popcorn and contact the firm to receive free replacement bags. Consumers can order the replacement bags online at https://www.poppincobs.com/products/replacement-bags .

Incidents/Injuries:

Poppin’ Cobs has received five reports of the popcorn brown paper bags catching on fire in the microwave. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

Sold At:

Uncommon Goods stores in Brooklyn, N.Y. from September 2019 through January 2020 for about $18

Manufacturer(s):

Gilchrist Bag Manufacturing LLC, of Camden, Arizona

Distributor(s):

Fully Popped, of Indianapolis, Ind.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
20-118
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
