Fully Popped Recalls Poppin’ Cobs 10 Pack Microwave Popcorn Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Uncommon Good Stores

The popcorn’s paper bag can catch fire in the microwave, posing fire and burn hazards.
Contact Fully Popped toll-free at 866-767-2627 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email orders@poppincobs.com or online at www.poppincobs.com and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page or at https://www.poppincobs.com/products/replacement-bags for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Poppin’ Cobs 10 pack of microwave popcorn on the cob. The popcorn is packaged in a brown box with a black top with 10 Poppin' Cobs individually wrapped and 10 brown bags for popping. “Poppin’ Cobs” is printed on the front of the box. Only boxes with date codes 042121 on the back of the box are included in the recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Poppin’ Cobs 10 Pack Microwave Popcorn and contact the firm to receive free replacement bags. Consumers can order the replacement bags online at https://www.poppincobs.com/products/replacement-bags .
Poppin’ Cobs has received five reports of the popcorn brown paper bags catching on fire in the microwave. No injuries or property damage have been reported.
Uncommon Goods stores in Brooklyn, N.Y. from September 2019 through January 2020 for about $18
Gilchrist Bag Manufacturing LLC, of Camden, Arizona
Fully Popped, of Indianapolis, Ind.
